Loyola Sacred Heart players reach title matches at State B-C tennis meet

MISSOULA — It hasn't been smooth sailing all the way, but the Loyola Sacred Heart tennis teams are showing their mettle at the State B-C tennis tournament in Bozeman.

Loyola will be represented in all four finals Friday — boys and girls singles and doubles — and the Rams and Breakers are both in the running to repeat as team champions.

Start with boys singles, where undefeated Jake Bellamah reached the title match the hard way Thursday with a three-set victory over Ernest Puig Pons, a foreign exchange student playing for Simms.

"He's playing really well," Loyola coach Patti Danforth said of Bellamah. "Unfortunately we had 40 mph wind gust today. It was awful.

"Players ebb and flow in that weather. I was very proud of Jake. He persevered. Some people want to see the state champion dethroned. But he came through and a good player. Pons has game."

In boys doubles, Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann have earned a berth in the title match. They will be vying for their first title as a duo.

On the girls' side, the Breakers' top players have steamrolled.

Two-time defending state champion Evelyn Dechans has yet to be seriously tested. Same goes for Loyola's undefeated doubles team of Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner.

"They pretty much steamrolled everybody," Danforth said.

The boys played at Bozeman High Thursday and the girls at Gallatin High. The finals will be played in the late morning Friday.

