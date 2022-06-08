Loyola Sacred Heart's Dechans caps memorable career with Athlete of the Year tennis honor

Lost in all the talk about accolades and super-smooth strokes for Evelyn Dechans is the story about how her dominant high school tennis career came about.

It's not a dazzling story. Certainly not as eye-catching as the three State B-C girls singles titles for the Loyola Sacred Heart senior or the perfect high school record against B-C and even Class A competition. Still, it merits mentioning.

"The biggest thing is her work ethic," said Loyola coach Patti Danforth, who has been working with high school players in Missoula for 15 years.

"She worked with a lot of coaches in Missoula. And when they told her you have to put in the work, she never blinked an eye. She just put in the time and it profited for her. She was out there every chance she had."

Credit is certainly due to Evelyn's parents, Liisa and Emmanuel, who provided her with the opportunity to play high-level competition in offseason junior tournaments across the country and even overseas.

"They have really supported the girls in tennis and made sure they compete where they can compete," said Danforth, referring to Evelyn and her younger sister, Remi, who is also a dynamic player.

"Evelyn has even spent time working with (former WTA pro) Brenda Schultz-McCarthy in Wisconsin. But Evie has sacrificed a lot for tennis. Other kids might play around some in the summer. Evelyn was out doing the work. You sacrifice a lot with your time with your friends and family."

Dechans is that rarest of Montana B-C players that will continue her tennis career on the college level. She will play at NCAA Division III Saint Mary's in Notre Dame, Indiana, starting in the fall.

She has been a multi-sport contributor her entire prep career, competing in soccer when she first entered high school and basketball each winter. Her competitive fire and ability to overcome stressful situations should serve her well in Indiana.

"That's her biggest growth from her freshman year to her senior year is her on-court presence," Danforth said. "Her first state championship (in 2019), I thought she was going to pass out. She was hyperventilating. She came to the bench and I told her 'Breathe and don't think about anything.'

"The weather for state in Bozeman was horrible this year and they threw us a loop — we weren't supposed to go on until 11 for the finals and they called me at 8 a.m. and said how soon can you be here? That really threw Evelyn, but she has learned to work through that very well. It was at least two hours before she expected to play but by the time the match started she was good to go."

Dechans finished her high school career in style with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Choteau senior Katie Major in the girls singles championship on May 20 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center in Bozeman.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.