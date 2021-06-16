Missoula Loyola duo enjoys tennis perfection this spring

MISSOULA — It may have been the most dominant display ever seen at Montana's State B-C tennis tournament.
The Loyola Sacred Heart girls team repeated as champions behind a repeat singles title by Evelyn Dechans. The boys also garnered a team title thanks in large part to Jake Bellamah's singles crown.
Dechans and Bellemah were the only state singles champions in the Missoulian coverage area and their prowess was impressive. Neither junior lost all season. Dechans has never lost a set to a Class B-C player.
She's a good bet to win one more singles title in 2022 and the only disappointing aspect of her high school career is that she never had the chance to make it four in a row. The only opponent she couldn't beat was COVID-19, which canceled the 2020 season.
"Because we didn't have tennis last year, I wanted it more this year.," Dechans said. "To win it this year was really sweet. I think my work in the offseason really helped."
Watching Dechans on the court, her strength and focus stand out. She conveys confidence with her smooth strokes.
What the casual onlooker doesn't see is all the hard work that goes into her tennis. All those long hours she spends working to get better when no one is watching and there are no teammates to motivate her.
"I push myself to win and get better," she offered. "When it's just me, I forget that I'm on the court alone and just kind of feel free and play for myself.
"That really helps. Then when I play matches it's the same way. If I start to notice someone I get really distracted and that's when my game starts to go. I need to make sure I stay focused on my court."
Bellamah's singles title was much less of a given this season. As a freshman he went 1-2 in the state tourney in Bozeman.
But like Dechans, Bellamah puts in a lot of practice time in the offseason. That work paid off with a gold medal last month.
The icing on the cake was celebrating his championship with Dechans and the rest of the Rams and Breakers.
"Evy and I have been playing tennis together for a really long time," he noted. "Last year having our season canceled because of COVID, then coming together and both winning state titles, it was just a really emotional moment for us both. I was just very happy to see her win and I think she was the same."
In total, Loyola claimed five of the six big trophies doled out at the end of the 2021 State B-C tourney at the Peak in Missoula. The only title that eluded them was boys doubles — and they could have easily taken that one as well after qualifying two teams for the semifinals.