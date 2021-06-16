Missoula Loyola duo enjoys tennis perfection this spring

"I push myself to win and get better," she offered. "When it's just me, I forget that I'm on the court alone and just kind of feel free and play for myself.

"That really helps. Then when I play matches it's the same way. If I start to notice someone I get really distracted and that's when my game starts to go. I need to make sure I stay focused on my court."

Bellamah's singles title was much less of a given this season. As a freshman he went 1-2 in the state tourney in Bozeman.

But like Dechans, Bellamah puts in a lot of practice time in the offseason. That work paid off with a gold medal last month.

The icing on the cake was celebrating his championship with Dechans and the rest of the Rams and Breakers.

"Evy and I have been playing tennis together for a really long time," he noted. "Last year having our season canceled because of COVID, then coming together and both winning state titles, it was just a really emotional moment for us both. I was just very happy to see her win and I think she was the same."