RONAN — The Ronan boys' tennis team opened its season with a 5-2 win over Columbia Falls Tuesday.
Winners in singles for the Chiefs included Larenz Alvarez and Dillon Pretty On Top. The Ronan boys later dropped a 6-1 decision to Class A powerhouse Whitefish, with Brady Dresden and Pretty On Top teaming for the only Chiefs win at No. 2 doubles.
The Ronan girls lost 4-1 to Columbia Falls and 3-1 to Whitefish. The Maidens' No. 1 doubles team of Maddy Sevier and Aaliah Decker posted a big win against the Bulldogs.
Boys: Ronan 5, Columbia Falls 2
Singles: John Gilk, C, def. Vicente Ortega, 6-0, 6-2; Larenz Alvarez, R, won forfeit; Dillion Pretty On Top, R, def. Trey Perkins 7-5, 6-4; Colton Byrd, C, def. Joseph Parnell, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Thomas Yellow Bird/Garrett Anderson, R, won by forfeit; Connor Cornwell/Sherman Violette, R, def. Greg Williamson/Malachi Bower, 6-0, 6-1; John Pace/Brady Dresden, R, def. Caleb Reinsburg/Griffin Conger, 6-4, 6-2.
Girls: Columbia Falls 4, Ronan 1
Singles: Hannah Schweikert, C, def. Skyler Shima 6-1, 6-3; Cassidy Norrick, C, def. Courtney Bourdon, 6-0, 6-1; Gwen Foust, C, def. Layla Pretty On Top, 6-0, 6-3; Maria Vizcay, C, def. Kyyen Shigley, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Maddy Sevier/Aaliyah Decker, R, def. Taylor Jarrett/Katy Garate, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Missoulian staff