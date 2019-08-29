Soccer
Boys
Columbia Falls;2;2;—;4
Polson 1;0;—;1
CF — Niels Getts (Seth Hoffman), 1:00
P — Tristan Snyder (Caden Nelson), 12:00
CF — Getts (Reed Sandstrom), 13:00
CF — Getts (Simon Magg), 60:00
CF — Tyler Hull (Sandstrom), 74:00
Shots on goal — Columbia Falls 27, Polson 8; Corner kicks — Columbia Falls 7, Polson 1; Goalie saves — Columbia Falls 4 (Story Stemborski), Polson 11 (NA); Fouls — Columbia Falls 3, Polson 6; Cards — None.
Girls
Columbia Falls 5;2;—;7
Polson 1;2 — 3
CF — Josie Windauer (LaKia Hill), 4:00
CF — Windauer (Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz), 6:00
CF — Flora Jarvis (Maddie Robison), 14:00
P — Autumn Burland, 22:00
CF — Robison (Johnston-Heinz), 25:00
CF — Windauer (Gwen Jarvis), 33:00
P — Sarah Kinzle (Sophia Moderie), 44:00
CF — Johnston-Heinz (Sydney Mann), 49:00
CF — Windauer (Mann), 53:00
P — Moderie, pk, 73:00
Shots on goal — Columbia Falls 22, Polson 7; Corner kicks — Columbia Falls 4, Polson 0; Goalie saves — Columbia Falls 8 (Ave McDonald 6, Zoey Byrd 2), Polson 11 (Megan Rost); Fouls — Columbia Falls 3, Polson 2; Cards — Columbia Falls, 1 yellow.
Golf
Ronan Invitational
At Mission Mountain Golf Course
Girls
Team results: Corvallis 381, Polson 397, Frenchtown 400, Ronan 412 — Browning, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Stevensville
Top Individuals
Macee Greenwood, Cor 70
J. Oyler, Stevi 88
Jill Sure Chief, Bro 90
Kylee Storred, Cor 93
M. Jackson, Ron 94
Cali Cannon, Pol 94
H. Armitage, French 95
M. Running Crane, Ron 96
Elie Thiel, Pol 96
E. Yarbrough, Pol 97
Boys
Team results: Hamilton 295, Frenchtown 332, Columbia Falls 352, Corvallis 353, Whitefish 365, Ronan 381, Polson 381, Browning 447 — Stevensville
Top Individuals
Bryce Reed, Ham 70
Tr. Hanson, Ham 75
Tanner Hanson, Ham 75
Mack Cianflone, Ham 75
Trey Kelly, Pol 77
C. Emmons, French 79
M. Kilman, CF 79
M. Pyron, French 81
Tyler Langton, CF 81
Luke Schlimgen, Cor 82
Jacob Watters, Stevi 82
Late Wednesday golf results
Columbia Falls Invitational
At Meadow Lake Golf Course
Par 72 for boys, girls
Girls
Team results: Corvallis 394, Polson 430, Ronan 478, Browning 488. Not fielding a full team — Stevensville, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Whitefish
Top Individuals
Macee Greenwood, Cor 80
Ella Shaw, Whi 82
Cali Cannon, Pol 84
Kylee Storred, Cor 90
Macai Johnson, Ron 92
Megan Archibald, Whi 96
Jill Sure Chief, Bro 98
Elie Thiel, Pol 98
Sami Knapp, Cor 102
Aly Rose, Ham 102
Boys
Team results: Hamilton 341, Whitefish 351, Corvallis 380, Ronan 407, Polson 416, Columbia Falls 430, Browning 493.
Top Individuals
Cameron Kahle, Whi 72
Bryce Reed, Ham 77
Trey Kelley, Pol 78
Luke Schlimgen, Cor 82
Mack Cianflone, Ham 84
Jacob Watters, Stevi 86
Tyler Langton, CF 87
Tanner Hanson, Ham 88
Andrew Brozek, Whi 90
Bjorn Olson, Whi 91
Cody Brothwell, CF 92