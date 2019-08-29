{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer

Boys

Columbia Falls;2;2;—;4

Polson 1;0;—;1

CF — Niels Getts (Seth Hoffman), 1:00

P — Tristan Snyder (Caden Nelson), 12:00

CF — Getts (Reed Sandstrom), 13:00

CF — Getts (Simon Magg), 60:00

CF — Tyler Hull (Sandstrom), 74:00

Shots on goal — Columbia Falls 27, Polson 8; Corner kicks — Columbia Falls 7, Polson 1; Goalie saves — Columbia Falls 4 (Story Stemborski), Polson 11 (NA); Fouls — Columbia Falls 3, Polson 6; Cards — None.

Girls

Columbia Falls 5;2;—;7

Polson 1;2 — 3

CF — Josie Windauer (LaKia Hill), 4:00

CF — Windauer (Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz), 6:00

CF — Flora Jarvis (Maddie Robison), 14:00

P — Autumn Burland, 22:00

CF — Robison (Johnston-Heinz), 25:00

CF — Windauer (Gwen Jarvis), 33:00

P — Sarah Kinzle (Sophia Moderie), 44:00

CF — Johnston-Heinz (Sydney Mann), 49:00

CF — Windauer (Mann), 53:00

P — Moderie, pk, 73:00

Shots on goal — Columbia Falls 22, Polson 7; Corner kicks — Columbia Falls 4, Polson 0; Goalie saves — Columbia Falls 8 (Ave McDonald 6, Zoey Byrd 2), Polson 11 (Megan Rost); Fouls — Columbia Falls 3, Polson 2; Cards — Columbia Falls, 1 yellow.

Golf

Ronan Invitational

At Mission Mountain Golf Course

Girls

Team results: Corvallis 381, Polson 397, Frenchtown 400, Ronan 412 — Browning, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Stevensville

Top Individuals

Macee Greenwood, Cor 70

J. Oyler, Stevi 88

Jill Sure Chief, Bro 90

Kylee Storred, Cor 93

M. Jackson, Ron 94

Cali Cannon, Pol 94

H. Armitage, French 95

M. Running Crane, Ron 96

Elie Thiel, Pol 96

E. Yarbrough, Pol 97

 

Boys

Team results: Hamilton 295, Frenchtown 332, Columbia Falls 352, Corvallis 353, Whitefish 365, Ronan 381, Polson 381, Browning 447 — Stevensville

Top Individuals

Bryce Reed, Ham 70

Tr. Hanson, Ham 75

Tanner Hanson, Ham 75

Mack Cianflone, Ham 75

Trey Kelly, Pol 77

C. Emmons, French 79

M. Kilman, CF 79

M. Pyron, French 81

Tyler Langton, CF 81

Luke Schlimgen, Cor 82

Jacob Watters, Stevi 82

Late Wednesday golf results

Columbia Falls Invitational

At Meadow Lake Golf Course

Par 72 for boys, girls

Girls

Team results: Corvallis 394, Polson 430, Ronan 478, Browning 488. Not fielding a full team — Stevensville, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Whitefish

Top Individuals

Macee Greenwood, Cor 80

Ella Shaw, Whi 82

Cali Cannon, Pol 84

Kylee Storred, Cor 90

Macai Johnson, Ron 92

Megan Archibald, Whi 96

Jill Sure Chief, Bro 98

Elie Thiel, Pol 98

Sami Knapp, Cor 102

Aly Rose, Ham 102

Boys

Team results: Hamilton 341, Whitefish 351, Corvallis 380, Ronan 407, Polson 416, Columbia Falls 430, Browning 493.

Top Individuals

Cameron Kahle, Whi 72

Bryce Reed, Ham 77

Trey Kelley, Pol 78

Luke Schlimgen, Cor 82

Mack Cianflone, Ham 84

Jacob Watters, Stevi 86

Tyler Langton, CF 87

Tanner Hanson, Ham 88

Andrew Brozek, Whi 90

Bjorn Olson, Whi 91

Cody Brothwell, CF 92

