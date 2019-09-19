Soccer
The Missoula Hellgate girls played rock-solid defense and got the goal they needed in the 62nd minute, improving to 4-0-2 with a win over Helena, 1-0, at Rattlesnake fields. The Knights sit in second place in the Western AA, trailing only Kalispell Glacier (6-0-1). Lucia Baker scored the only goal Thursday, redirecting a midfield pass from Grace Gibson-Snyder. "It was great to come out and get a win," Hellgate coach Ian Marshall said. "We didn't play the best soccer we played all season but we worked hard defensively."
The Missoula Sentinel boys improved to 3-2-2 with a home shutout win over Kalispell Flathead, 5-0. Cole Reimer collected two goals and an assist and Quin Winger had one goal and one assist. "I was mostly encouraged by the fact we didn't need to defend a lot because we were set up so well defensively," Spartans coach Gary Stein said. "If we keep playing like that it's looking better for us."
The Missoula Big Sky boys dropped a 5-1 home decision to Kalispell Glacier. Sam Ells had a goal and two assists for the Wolfpack.
The Big Sky girls dropped a 2-1 home decision. Gianna Migliaccio scored the Eagles goal on an assist from Whitney Morrison.
Volleyball
Valley Christian rolled to a home win over Darby Thursday, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20. Annie Rennaker dished out eight assists and Madison Conner piled up 15 digs for the Eagles. Taylor Vance and Lexi Baer each had six kills for the Tigers.
Polson's Misty Tenas had five kills and five blocks but the Pirates dropped a home match to Columbia Falls, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13. Florence swept visiting Deer Lodge behind eight kills by Sarah Hopcroft, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.
Missoula Hellgate enjoyed a solid start but couldn't hold off visiting Kalispell Glacier, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21. Wren Filardi tallied seven kills and Lydia Barrow 16 assists for the Knights (0-4 Western AA conference, 1-7 overall).
Ronan dropped a home decision to Whitefish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19. Madeline McCrea had seven kills and two aces for the Maidens. Clark Fork beat St. Regis in Superior, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18. Cassie Green had six kills for the Mountain Lions. Baylee Pruitt had 14 assists for Ronan.
Seeley-Swan posted an impressive road win over Drummond, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15. Klaire Kovatch had eight kills for the Blackhawks. Holly Hauptman had four kills and a block for the Trojans.
Golf
The Kalispell Glacier boys and the Kalispell Flathead girls claimed the team titles at the Kalispell Invitational, which concluded Thursday at Buffalo Hill Golf Course. The Glacier boys totaled 628, just three strokes better than Hamilton. The Flathead girls finished at 778, while Glacier was second at 797. Tyler Avery of Glacier shot rounds of 75 and 70 to win boys medalist honors with a 36-hole total of 145, five strokes better than Eli Groschelle of Great Falls Russell. Flathead's Marcella Mercer was the girls medalist at 76-82—158. Jillian Wynne of Flathead was second at 172.