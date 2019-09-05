Soccer
The Missoula Hellgate boys steamrolled to their first home victory, blanking Butte, 13-0. The Knights (1-0-1) had nine goals in the first half. Reggie Duce had three goals and Marcus Anderson dished out five assists to go with his one goal.
The Hellgate girls blanked Butte, 6-0, at Rattlesnake fields. Kennedy Wells and Clara Tallent each had two goals. Elaina Pierce had a goal and assist for the Knights (1-0-1).
The Missoula Sentinel girls (0-1-1) played to a 3-3 draw with visiting Helena Capital. Ellie Stiffler scored her third goal for the Bruins to produce the draw in the 80th minute. Aisley Allen had two goals and an assist for the Spartans.
The Sentinel boys dropped a 3-1 decision to Capital. Jake Larson scored for the Spartans. The Bruins benefited from strong goalie play by Henry Lauerman and goals by Ryan Quinn, Caleb Hoxie and Aiden Adamek. Spartans coach Gary Stein received a controversial red card right before the match started.
Golf
The Hamilton boys took top honors in the Frenchtown Invitational, which was played at the Ranch Club Wednesday and King Ranch on Thursday. The Broncs, led by Tristan Hanson with his medalist score of 71-70-141, underscored second-place Whitefish by 49 strokes. In the girls meet, Macee Greenwood of Corvallis earned medalist honors with a score of 76-78-154. Whitefish won the girls team competition.
Volleyball
Missoula Sentinel posted its second straight Western AA win, sweeping Flathead in Kalispell, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22. Sheridan Schweyen floored 13 kills and Paige Sawyer dished out 17 assists.
Stevensville steamrolled to a sweep of Ronan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Aliyah Anderson and Jessie Newman each had six kills for the Yellowjackets. Madeline McCrea 6 had six kills for Ronan.
Cross country
Eureka's Chaidh Lochridge posted a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds to win a 5K boys dual meet with Libby. The Lions' Maya Carvey won the 5K girls meet in 24:16.