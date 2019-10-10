Soccer
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season Thursday at Frenchtown. The Rams (1-9-2) posted their first win against the Broncs, 1-0. Frenchtown started the day in first place in the Southern A conference.
The halftime score was knotted at 1-1 after goals by Loyola's Raef Konzen and Frenchtown's Jeff Jacobs. The Rams then finished strong, with Kolbe Schricte scoring the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute and Kade Kruer adding an insurance goal on an assist from Jace Kruer. Rams keeper Danny Kaleva made five saves in the match. Broncs keeper Dawson Leishman made two saves on five shots.
The Sentinel girls steamrolled to a 7-1 win over visiting Butte. Jayden Salisbury buried three goals for the Spartans. The Sentinel boys bounced Butte, 11-0. Bryan Tower had two goals for the Spartans.
Volleyball
Valley Christian rallied for a thrilling home win over Lincoln, 24-26, 11-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13. Taylor Vance tallied 12 kills for the Eagles. Trinity Henry collected 15 assists and nine aces.
Hellgate was swept by Western AA powerhouse Helena Capital in the Knights' gym, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13. Quincy Frohlich and Gillian Sherrill each had four kills for Hellgate.
Whitefish swept Eureka, 25-22, 25-21, 25-6. Kaiah Moore floored 13 kills for the Bulldogs. Maggie Graves had nine kills and two aces for the Lions.
Missoula Sentinel defeated Kalispell Flathead in four sets, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18. Sierra Dennison had 14 kills and Olivia Cady 23 digs for the Spartans.
Darby swept past visiting Victor, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13. Kimber Schlapman had eight kills and Amber Anderson seven for the Tigers. Haylea Wemple had three kills for the Pirates.
Great Falls swept Missoula Big Sky in three close games, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21 in nonconference action. Jackie Robbins paced the Eagles with 10 kills. Nikki Cathey had 16 of Big Sky's 55 digs and Kami Cutting added 27 assists and four aces. The Eagles host Kalispell Glacier on Saturday.
Cross Country
Hamilton swept the boys and girls team titles in the Arlee Hatchery Run. James Normandeau of Ronan won the boys 5,000-meter varsity race in 16:47.27. Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton won the girls race in 18:57.45.