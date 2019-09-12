Football
Top-ranked Hamilton steamrolled to a 55-0 home win over Stevensville. The game was moved to Thursday because of a shortage of referees on Friday. Seven different players scored for the Broncs (3-0) and Tucker Jones was a standout on defense, according to coach Bryce Carver.
"We played a complete game from the opening kickoff until the end," Carver told 406mtsports.com. "Our young kids got a lot of playing time in the second half. It was a complete team win."
Volleyball
Loyola Sacred Heart swept Arlee 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 on Thursday night. Sam Clevenger and Laney Denning both had 11 kills for Loyola while Natalie Clevenger added five aces and three blocks. Denning also had four digs.
Plains toppled Hot Springs in four sets 25-12, 13-25, 25-20, 26-24. Kyle Altmiller had 14 of the team's 27 kills while Emma Morgan had four aces and three blocks for Plains. Lily Winn had five aces and three blocks for Hot Springs.
Polson swept Browning 25-23, 25-15, 25-14 on Thursday evening. Kobbey Smith had six kills and three aces while Berkley Ellis added eight assists and one block for Polson.
Drummond also got a sweep on Thursday, taking care of Harrison-Willow Creek 25-9, 25-14, 25-15. Sydney Phillips had 12 kills and one block for Drummond. Rylee Hilmo added 17 assists.
Addy Tode and Rylee Belcourt each floored six kills for Frenchtown but it was not enough as the Broncs fell to host Dillon, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18.
Golf
Bozeman's boys and girls walked away with the team titles at the Butte Invite golf tournament on Thursday. On the boys side, Sentinel's boys took third, Big Sky was fifth and Hellgate seventh. Joe Opitz of Sentinel tied for seventh with a 81-76-157 showing. Big Sky's Ryan Harvey was ninth, Sentinel's Andrew Hauser was 12th, Big Sky's Carson Suchecki was 13th and Zach Hangas of Sentinel rounded out the top 15.
Soccer
Hamilton split with Frenchtown in a boy-girl doubleheader in Frenchtown. The Hamilton girls won, 7-2, and the Frenchtown boys won 2-0. No further information was provided.