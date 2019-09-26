Volleyball
Hamilton rode 23 aces to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over Frenchtown. Katelyn Dickemore paced Hamilton with nine aces. Teammate Emma Ellis added eight kills and 20 digs, both team highs. Frenchtown was led by Cassidy Bagnell, who had team bests with five aces and 15 digs.
Thompson Falls rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 win over St. Ignatius to improve to 5-2 overall. Jody Detlaff led Thompson Falls with 12 kills and three blocks. Scarlette Schwindt added 11 digs and two aces, while Riley Wilson had 27 assists. For St. Ignatius, Keana Thomas had three blocks, and Aziarain Umphrey totaled 16 digs.
Darby took down St. Regis in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22. Haleigh Golden led Darby with seven kills, seven aces and eight digs, while Kimber Schlapman added 12 assists. St. Regis' Ashley Wilson tallied three aces, three digs and the lone block.
Plains won the final two sets after splitting the first two against Arlee to pick up a 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 non-conference win to improve to 6-1 overall. Kyle Altmiller led Plains with 11 kills and two blocks. Emma Morgan added two blocks and a team-high six aces. Izzy Butcher totaled 22 assists. Arlee's Jenny Crawford paced the team with eight aces and eight assists, while Sage Koetter had a team-best three kills.
Polson won a back-and-forth match with Libby, 25-10, 10-25, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15. Maggie Todd led Polson with 18 kills and eight digs. Ara Mercer and Kobbey Smith combined for 51 of the Pirates’ 80 digs. Lena Pawloski dished out 18 assists.
After a tight first set, Seeley-Swan ran away with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 win over Clark Fork. Sariah Maughan led Seeley-Swan with seven kills, Klaire Kovatch had all three blocks, Emma Stevenson tallied 13 digs, Jordan Johnson carded three aces and Aspen Conley had seven assists. Clark Fork's Emmah Baughman had four aces and nine digs, Sorren Reese added seven kills and eight assists, and Cassie Green had seven kills.
Corvallis swept Butte Central in Southwestern A play, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14.
Loyola Sacred Heart built a 2-0 lead over Anaconda but ultimately lost, 18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-11.
Soccer
Boys
Beckett Arthur and Andrew Lodmell scored three goals apiece in Missoula Hellgate's 10-0 win over Butte. The Knights led 6-0 at intermission and outshot Butte 36-0. Marcus Anderson added a goal and two assists.
Chance Lester scored two goals and Carlos Morales had a goal and two assists to lift Stevensville to a 3-1 win over Loyola Sacred Heart in Stevensville. Loyola got on the board first with a goal from Jace Kruer, before Lester and Morales took over. Stevi keeper Wesson Cook made six stops while Loyola's Danny Kaleva had four saves.
Hamilton picked up a 2-0 win over Corvallis.
Columbia Falls earned a 7-2 win over Libby.
Girls
Missoula Big Sky scored early and earned a 3-0 win over Missoula Sentinel to improve to 3-2-3. Miya Nash scored off an assist by Gianna Migliaccio 5:17 into the game. Hannah Santamaria, assisted by Paige Nicholson, made it 2-0 at 41:47, and Mazey Kasberg closed the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Missoula Hellgate scored the first two goals against Butte on the road and held on for a 2-1 win. Elaina Pierce started the scoring off an assist by Annika McGowan in the 22nd minute. Clara Tallent made it 2-0 early in the second half with a goal in the 42nd minute. Butte was held to just two shots on goal and got its score from Christiana Beierle in the 62nd minute.
Sydney Koppang scored one goal and assisted on another as Loyola Sacred Heart beat Stevensville on the road, 2-1. Koppang fed Lanie Walker for the first goal, in the 13th minute, and added a scored in the 48th minute as Loyola outshot Stevensville 15-12. The Yellowjackets got their goal from Josie Lewis in the 67th minute. Loyola goalie Megan Neuman saved 10 shots.
Corvallis took down Hamilton, 1-0, with a goal in the 77th minute. Midfielder Mikayla King scored on a loose ball inside the 6-yard box off a corner kick. It was King's first shot on goal of the game and the Blue Devils' lone corner kick. Corvallis goalie Daphney Reynoso saved all 10 shots she faced.
Columbia Falls beat Libby, 5-2.
Golf
The Hamilton boys and Whitefish girls won the team titles Thursday at the Western A Divisional golf tournament at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown. The Hamilton boys finished with a team score of 324, 11 strokes better than second place Whitefish. Frenchtown was third at 339. Cameron Kahle of Whitefish took boys medalist honors with a round of 72. Tristan Hanson of Hamilton, teammate Bryce Reed and Frenchtown's Colby Emmons were next in line at 79. The Whitefish girls tallied 379 to edge out Corvallis with 391. Frenchtown was third at 413. Ella Shaw of Whitefish and Macee Greenwood of Corvallis topped the girls standings with rounds of 85. Jill Sure Chief of Browning was next at 89. The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for the state tournament, which will be held next week at Laurel Golf Club.