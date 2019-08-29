Volleyball
Soccer
Columbia Falls swept Polson in a boys and girls soccer doubleheader on Thursday. The boys won 4-1 behind three goals from Niels Getts and another from Tyler Hull. Reed Sandstrom added two assists for Columbia Falls. The C. Falls girls won 7-3 as Josie Windauer led the way with four goals while Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz scored one goal and added one assist. Ave McDonald and Zoey Byrd combined for eight saves for Columbia Falls. Megan Rost blocked 11 shots for Polson.
Golf
Led by Macee Greenwood, the Corvallis girls won the Ronan Invitational on Thursday with a score of 381. Polson was second at 397 and Frenchtown was third at 400. Greenwood shot a 70 on the day to take the title, 18 strokes better than the next closest competitor. On the boys side, Hamilton won with a score of 295. Frenchtown was second at 332 and Columbia Falls was third at 352. Bryce Reed shot a 70 to take the individual win for Hamilton which saw its top players take first through fourth.
The Corvallis girls and Hamilton boys also won at the Columbia Falls Invitational on Wednesday as well. Greenwood shot an 8-over 80 to win while Cameron Kahle of Whitefish shot an even 72 to win the boys title. Reed was second with a five-over 77.