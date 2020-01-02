{{featured_button_text}}
Boys basketball

St. Ignatius 72, Hot Springs 51

Hot Springs;16;6;8;21;—;51

St. Ignatius;12;26;15;19;—;72

Mission: John Komotios 9, Colton Garditee 2, Zoran LaFromboise 19, Isaiah Nasewytewa 9, Trent Bird 2, Ayden Rosenbaum 2, Davion Adams 8, Jedi Christy 17, Layne Spidel 2, Kellen McClure 2.

Hot Springs: Jack McCallister 7, K. Lawson 8, Brandon Knutson 28, L. Waterbury 6, N. Lawhead 2.

Victor 62, Two Eagle 52

Two Eagle;9;17;16;10;—;52

Victor;16;17;17;12;—;62

Two Eagle: Anthony Charlo 11, Elias Adams 10, Nehemiah Long 2, Sheadyn Croft 13, Michael Brown 14, Nate Gates 2.

Victor: Christian Larsen 2, Cameron Moore 5, Caleb Rockwood 8, Brandon Bowen 3, Caleb Rosen 2, Skyler Wedderson 19, Carson Carner 19, Roan Jackson 2.

Scores

St. Ignatius 72, Hot Springs 51

Bozeman 67, Big Sky 42

Deer Lodge 62, Arlee 56

Victor 62, Two Eagle 52

Billings Central 51, Billings Senior 50

Columbus 70, Big Timber 69

Glasgow 52, Poplar 44

Great Falls 69, Havre 61

Huntley Project 59, Roundup 49

Park City 38, Absarokee 34

Power 52, Cascade 44

Girls basketball

Bozeman 64, Big Sky 37

Big Sky;9;16;4;8;—;37

Bozeman;11;23;21;9;—;64

Big Sky: Corbyn Sandau 11, Erin Murphy 9, Alexis Knight 6, Sabryn Knight 5, A. Feilzer 4, Hallie Lindquist 2.

Bozeman: Addi Ekstrom 25, Macy Mayer 8, Emily Williams 6, Aliza Lewis 6, Cooper Knarr 5, Avery Burkhart 5, Gabby Klein 5, Payton Putnam 2, Lucy Child 2.

Columbia Falls 55, Bigfork 41

Columbia Falls;19;12;10;14;—;55

Bigfork;8;12;7;12;—;41

Hot Springs 54, St. Ignatius 50

Hot Springs;16;17;10;11;—;54

St. Ignatius;10;9;11;20;—;50

Hot Springs: Katelyn Christensen 25, Sydney Jackson 6, Sage Jackson 5, Brianna Gray 4, McKenzie Cannon 7, Lily Wina 5, Lizzy Fisher 2.

St. Ignatius: Karolyana Buck 11, Olivia Garland 10, Azia Vamphey 9, Kooper Page 5, Mady Currie 3, Courtney Mitchell 5, Sydney Branden 7.

Florence 38, Hamilton 24

Florence;12;9;9;8;—;38

Hamilton;13;3;4;4;—;24

Florence: Kasidy Yeoman 10, Trista Williams 10, Josie Lewis 8, Kylie Kovatch 4, Kolbi Wood 4, Emma Stensrud 2.

Hamilton: Katelyn Dickemore 8, Magdalena Ringer 5, Layne Kearns 8, Tayrn Searle 3.

Scores

Bozeman 64, Big Sky 37

Florence 38, Hamilton 24

Columbia Falls 55, Bigfork 41.

Hot Springs 54, St. Ignatius 50

Belt 65, Great Falls Central 23

Big Timber 41, Columbus 34

Glasgow 51, Poplar 41

Havre 44, Great Falls 32

Park City 48, Absarokee 19

Power 42, Cascade 34

Roundup 49, Huntley Project 31

