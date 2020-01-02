Boys basketball
St. Ignatius 72, Hot Springs 51
Hot Springs;16;6;8;21;—;51
St. Ignatius;12;26;15;19;—;72
Mission: John Komotios 9, Colton Garditee 2, Zoran LaFromboise 19, Isaiah Nasewytewa 9, Trent Bird 2, Ayden Rosenbaum 2, Davion Adams 8, Jedi Christy 17, Layne Spidel 2, Kellen McClure 2.
Hot Springs: Jack McCallister 7, K. Lawson 8, Brandon Knutson 28, L. Waterbury 6, N. Lawhead 2.
Victor 62, Two Eagle 52
Two Eagle;9;17;16;10;—;52
Victor;16;17;17;12;—;62
Two Eagle: Anthony Charlo 11, Elias Adams 10, Nehemiah Long 2, Sheadyn Croft 13, Michael Brown 14, Nate Gates 2.
Victor: Christian Larsen 2, Cameron Moore 5, Caleb Rockwood 8, Brandon Bowen 3, Caleb Rosen 2, Skyler Wedderson 19, Carson Carner 19, Roan Jackson 2.
Scores
Bozeman 67, Big Sky 42
Deer Lodge 62, Arlee 56
Billings Central 51, Billings Senior 50
Columbus 70, Big Timber 69
Glasgow 52, Poplar 44
Great Falls 69, Havre 61
Huntley Project 59, Roundup 49
Park City 38, Absarokee 34
Power 52, Cascade 44
Girls basketball
Bozeman 64, Big Sky 37
Big Sky;9;16;4;8;—;37
Bozeman;11;23;21;9;—;64
Big Sky: Corbyn Sandau 11, Erin Murphy 9, Alexis Knight 6, Sabryn Knight 5, A. Feilzer 4, Hallie Lindquist 2.
Bozeman: Addi Ekstrom 25, Macy Mayer 8, Emily Williams 6, Aliza Lewis 6, Cooper Knarr 5, Avery Burkhart 5, Gabby Klein 5, Payton Putnam 2, Lucy Child 2.
Columbia Falls 55, Bigfork 41
Columbia Falls;19;12;10;14;—;55
Bigfork;8;12;7;12;—;41
Hot Springs 54, St. Ignatius 50
Hot Springs;16;17;10;11;—;54
St. Ignatius;10;9;11;20;—;50
Hot Springs: Katelyn Christensen 25, Sydney Jackson 6, Sage Jackson 5, Brianna Gray 4, McKenzie Cannon 7, Lily Wina 5, Lizzy Fisher 2.
St. Ignatius: Karolyana Buck 11, Olivia Garland 10, Azia Vamphey 9, Kooper Page 5, Mady Currie 3, Courtney Mitchell 5, Sydney Branden 7.
Florence 38, Hamilton 24
Florence;12;9;9;8;—;38
Hamilton;13;3;4;4;—;24
Florence: Kasidy Yeoman 10, Trista Williams 10, Josie Lewis 8, Kylie Kovatch 4, Kolbi Wood 4, Emma Stensrud 2.
Hamilton: Katelyn Dickemore 8, Magdalena Ringer 5, Layne Kearns 8, Tayrn Searle 3.
Scores
Belt 65, Great Falls Central 23
Big Timber 41, Columbus 34
Glasgow 51, Poplar 41
Havre 44, Great Falls 32
Park City 48, Absarokee 19
Power 42, Cascade 34
Roundup 49, Huntley Project 31