Thursday's high school sports roundup: Corvallis girls post big divisional win over Columbia Falls

Florence was able to outlast Eureka in overtime 53-52 on Thursday afternoon. The Falcons advance to face top-seeded Missoula Loyola in the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton High School. Eureka will face St. Ignatius in a loser-out game at 12 p.m. Florence trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but were able to tie the game with a steal that turned into a 3-point play and another pair of freebies that became free throws. That sequence tied the game at 45 points, which was the score when the game flipped to overtime. With 48.4 seconds left in the extra period, Emma Stensrud split a pair of free throws to put the Falcons up 51-49. A Florence travel turned into a basket for the Lions, but Kasidy Yeoman went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer.