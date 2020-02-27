Thursday's high school sports roundup: Corvallis girls post big divisional win over Columbia Falls

Girls basketball
Western A Divisional
Corvallis used balanced scoring attack to punch its ticket into the semifinal round Thursday with a 50-32 win over Columbia Falls in Ronan. Isabel Evans led a balanced scoring attack for the Blue Devils (14-6) with 12 points, followed by Hannah Hutchinson with 11. Lakia Hill led the Wildkats (16-3) with 10 points.
Whitefish held on to a fourth-quarter lead to get past Dillon 41-37. Leading by six at the break, the Beavers came out scoring in the second half, but could not quite take the lead against the Bulldogs. Jadi Walburn scored 12 for Whitefish, while Gracie Smyley had 10. Ainsley Shipman scored 14 points for Dillon to lead all scorers.
Hamilton overcame a shaky start to take down Ronan 45-37. The Maidens got out to a quick 13-3 lead, but the Broncs slowly began to respond in the second and third quarters, eventually taking the lead in the third. Taryn Searle scored 17 points to lead the Broncs. Regan Clairmont had 12 points to lead Ronan.
Frenchtown won 37-29 over Browning to advance to the semifinals.
Western B Divisional
Loyola Sacred Heart pushed its record to 21-0 with a 75-38 win over St. Ignatius in Hamilton. Syd Koppang scored 19 points and Natalie Clevenger and Kelsey Esh each added 13 for the top-ranked Breakers. Karolyna Buck scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
Florence was able to outlast Eureka in overtime 53-52 on Thursday afternoon. The Falcons advance to face top-seeded Missoula Loyola in the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton High School. Eureka will face St. Ignatius in a loser-out game at 12 p.m. Florence trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but were able to tie the game with a steal that turned into a 3-point play and another pair of freebies that became free throws. That sequence tied the game at 45 points, which was the score when the game flipped to overtime. With 48.4 seconds left in the extra period, Emma Stensrud split a pair of free throws to put the Falcons up 51-49. A Florence travel turned into a basket for the Lions, but Kasidy Yeoman went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer.
Thompson Falls took down Deer Lodge 50-33 on Thursday evening at the Western B divisional to move to the semifinals. The consistent Blue Hawk attack scored double-digits in all four quarters and held the Wardens to just three points in the second period.
Bigfork downed Anaconda 57-49 behind a 21-point fourth quarter in a late-running Western B divisional matchup. Bigfork will take on Thompson Falls in a semifinal matchup, while Anaconda will face Deer Lodge.
Western C Divisional
In first-round girls Western C action at Frenchtown, Hot Springs fell to West Yellowstone 69-55. Rebekah Everest had 22 points and five rebounds for the Wolverines in the win. Katelyn Christensen had 15 points on 6 of 17 shooting to lead the Savage Heat. West Yellowstone will face Alberton-Superior in the semifinals while Hot Springs will take on Twin Bridges.
Clark Fork downed Twin Bridges 43-39 in opening round Western C Divisional action. Cassie Green connected on four shots to lead the Wildcats with nine points. Ashleigh Guinnane scored 18 points for the Falcons in the loss, hitting 7 of 8 attempts from the field.
Seeley-Swan downed Philipsburg 31-28 in Western C action. The Blackhawks will play Charlo in a semifinal on Friday at 5 p.m. at Frenchtown High School. Terra Bertsch scored 12 points to lead Seeley-Swan while Bethany Hoag added 11. Rachel Ward led the Prospectors with eight points.
You have free articles remaining.
Carlee Fryberger had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals as Charlo got past Manhattan Christian 31-29 to advance to the semifinals against Seeley-Swan. Leading by just a point at halftime and by two after three quarters, the Vikings were able to outlast the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Taylor DeVries led a balanced Manhattan Christian lineup, scoring eight points. The Eagles will play Philipsburg in a loser-out game on Friday morning.
Boys basketball
Western A Divisional
Frenchtown downed Polson 48-39 in Western A action and moves into a semifinal against Butte Central. The Pirates will meet Ronan in a loser-out game. Zack Baker led the Broncs with 11 points, while Cade Baker added on seven. Colton Graham netted 16 for Polson.
Butte Central had little issue in its first round divisional game, downing Ronan 56-30 on Thursday morning. Zarec Couture led the Chiefs with 8 points, while Girma Detwiler and Elijah Tonasket added seven apiece. Luke Heaphy had 15 points and Branden Harrington tacked on 14 for the Maroons.
Justin Conklin scored 20 points and hit 6 3-point shots as Whitefish upset Hamilton 47-42 in the first round of the Western A divisional. Sam Menicke added on nine for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs hit 10 fourth-quarter free throws to help hold off the Broncs. Carson Rostad had 12 points to lead Hamilton. The Bulldogs will face Browning in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday night.
Browning outscored Dillon by 15 points in the fourth quarter and downed the Beavers 67-59 in a wild Western A quarterfinal. Deion Mad Plume had 22 points for the Indians while Riley Spoonhunter scored 25. Braden Anderson scored 15 points to lead Dillon.
Western B Divisional
Arlee upset Eureka 58-51 and advances to a semifinal matchup with Bigfork. Tapit Haynes led Arlee with 22 points, while Cody Tanner added on 19. The Warriors improved to 8-14 on the season. Cory Chaney led the Lions with 15 points. Eureka drops to a loser-out game with Anaconda.
Bigfork upset Anaconda with a 48-43 win in first-round Western B Divisional action. Isak Epperly scored a game-high 18 points in the win, while Walker Fisher added on nine. Michael Galle led Anaconda with 11 points.
Deer Lodge downed Thompson Falls 54-42 and will play Loyola in the Western A semifinals. The Blue Hawks hung around, but couldn't quite get a run to take the lead in the second half.
Loyola was able to hold off St. Ignatius 60-51. Mission was able to cut it to seven points by the end of the third quarter, but falls to a loser-out game with Thompson Falls.
Western C Divisional
Manhattan Christian flew past St. Regis in Western C action, topping the Tigers 77-43. Sam Leep and Charlie Keith each had 17 points to lead the Eagles. Caleb Ball scored 14 points for St. Regis. Manhattan Christian moves to a semifinal against Twin Bridges, while the Tigers move to a loser-out game against Seeley-Swan.
Twin Bridges downed Seeley-Swan 58-40 to advance to a rematch of last year’s Western C Divisional semifinal against Manhattan Christian. Dakota Wood and Walker McDonald each scored 12 for the Blackhawks. Jake Hughes had 13 for the Falcons.
Harrison took down Darby 64-51 and will face Gardiner in the Western C Divisional semifinals on Friday evening in Frenchtown. The Wild Cats got 23 points from Luke Cima and 13 from Vern Homner. Darby was led by 31 points from Nelson Smith and will play Plains in an 11 a.m. loser-out contest.
A big Gardiner third quarter helped the Bruins outlast Plains 60-47. Elijah Byrd poured in 25 points for Gardiner, while Jackson Bredenberg had 10. Treydon Brouillette led Plains with 18 points.