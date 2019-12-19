Boys basketball
Sentinel topped Great Falls CMR, 51-43, on the road. Alex Germer had 25 points for the Spartans, while Tony Frohlich-Fair had 21. Germer and Frohlich-Fair have combined to score 129 points through three games, all Sentinel wins. Hayden Kolb was also in double figures with 12 points for the Spartans.
Frenchtown won a dramatic triple overtime game against Dillon 82-80 on a buzzer-beating half-court shot from Brandon Finley. Finely finished with 14 points, six of which came in the overtime period. Cade Baker lead the Broncs with 28 points, including 13 in the overtime periods. Hank Rugg was also in double figures for the Broncs, scoring 15. Cole Truman had 28 points for the Beavers.
St. Regis dominated Charlo, 64-33, behind a 32 point first half from the Tigers. Caleb Ball canned 22 points for St. Regis, while Nicholas Day added 18 on 10 shots. Roper Edwards had 11 points to lead the Vikings.
Hot Springs won a 63-54 affair against Two Eagle River behind a 30-point performance by Brandon Knudsen. Teammates Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson added 13 points apiece. Anthony Charlo led Two Eagle River with 18 points, while Michael Brown added 15.
Seeley-Swan got 28 points from Owen Mercado on its way to a 62-49 home win over Valley Christian. Sawyer Shelmerdine added 12 points for Seeley-Swan. Valley Christian was led by a 16-point performance from Riley Reimer.
Kalispell Glacier posted a 62-38 win over Columbia Falls.
Polson earned a 72-53 win over Corvallis.
Girls basketball
Charlo got 15 points from Liev Smith and 10 from Carlee Fryberger as the Vikings topped St. Regis, 48-10. Sunny Shoupe had for points for the Tigers.
Seeley-Swan downed Valley Christian, 59-12, behind 12 points from Bethany Hoag. Klaire Kovatch and Terra Bertsch were each in double figures for the Blackhawks with 10 points apiece. MacKenzie Dierking had five for the Eagles.
Frenchtown fell to Dillon in a low-scoring affair, 22-19, despite leading 14-11 at the half. Faith Rebich had a team-high seven points for Frenchtown. Dillon's Tylia DeJohn matched her with a team-best seven points.
Thompson Falls cruised to a 63-18 win over Libby behind 21 points from all-state junior Megan Baxter and 18 points from freshman Ellie Baxter. Olivia Smith led Libby with six points.
Columbia Falls picked up a 58-49 win over Kalispell Glacier.
Corvallis rolled to a 70-12 win over Polson.