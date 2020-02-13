Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel girls win on road to remain tied for second in Western AA

Class AA No. 4 Sentinel toughed out a 54-49 home win over Helena High to remain in the chase for the Western AA title, behind Hellgate and Helena Capital. The Spartans took a one-point lead to the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bengals 15-11 in the final eight minutes. They got 19 points from Alex Germer and 11 from Hayden Kolb. Helena's Hayden Ferguson had a team-best 14 points. Sentinel improved to 12-2 overall, 8-2 in conference. Helena dropped to 5-9, 4-6.

Class B No. 10 Florence suffered a 68-63 upset loss at home to Anaconda in its final Western 6-B contest of the regular season. The Falcons were outscored 22-15 in the fourth quarter, which they entered with a 48-46 lead by outscoring the Copperheads 21-9 in the third quarter to erase a 37-27 halftime deficit. Beau Neal paced the Falcons with 16 points. Kylar Gochanour had 20 to lead the Copperheads. Florence dropped to 11-6 overall, 4-4 in league play. Anaconda improved to 10-8, 6-2.