Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate, Sentinel girls win on road to remain tied for second in Western AA

Girls basketball
Class AA No. 2 Hellgate rebounded from a poor first frame to outscore Glacier 47-34 over the final three quarters in a 59-51 road win. Bailee Sayler had 20 points to pace the Knights, Kennedy McCorkle added 17 off the bench and Keke Davis scored 14. The Wolfpack got 19 points from Emma Anderson and 17 from Aubrie Rademacher. Hellgate remained in second place in the Western AA, improving to 12-2 overall, 8-2 in conference. Glacier dropped to 6-8, 5-5.
Class AA No. 3 Sentinel kept a steady offensive attack against Helena to earn a 60-47 road win, scoring 15 points in each quarter. Lexi Deden led the Spartans with 17 points, Brooke Stayner scored 13 and Jayden Salisbury added 12. Helena from 13 points apiece from Kylie Lantz and McKayla Kloker. Sentinel remained tied for second in the Western AA, improving to 12-2 overall, 8-2 in conference. Helena dropped to 6-8, 4-6.
Class B No. 10 Thompson Falls rebounded from a pair of losses last week with a 64-49 road win over St. Ignatius in a Western 7-B contest. Megan Baxter led the Blue Hawks with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Jody Detlaff added 15 points. St. Ignatius got a team-best 15 points from Azia Humphrey and 13 more from Syd Brander. Thompson Falls improved to 13-4 overall, 5-2 in conference. St. Ignatius dropped to 6-11, 1-6.
Class C No. 6 Hot Springs built a 29-22 halftime lead over St. Regis and held off a fourth-quarter rally to earn a 48-43 road victory in Western 14-C action. Sydney Jackson scored 15 points to pace the Savage Heat, while teammate Katelyn Christensen added 13 and McKenzie Cannon had 10. Macy Hill paced the Tigers with 16 points, while Sunny Shoupe chipped in 10. Hot Springs improved to 16-1 overall, 8-1 in conference. St. Regis dropped to 4-13, 2-8.
Philipsburg rolled to a 61-21 road win over Victor in a Class C non-conference game. Ashe Comings led the Prospectors with 15 points, Amelia Hill scored 11 and Reece Pitcher had 10. Philipsburg improved yo 11-6, while Victor dropped to 0-13.
Class B Bigfork registered a 46-6 road victory over Class A Polson. Emma Berreth had 20 points to pace the Valkyries, who improved to 11-6. Polson dropped to 0-16.
Corvallis jumped out to a 30-10 halftime lead over Ronan on its way to 55-39 home win in a non-conference Class A game. Corvallis improved to 10-6. Ronan dropped to 10-7.
Boys basketball
Class AA No. 1 Hellgate improved to 15-0 with a 71-28 home win over Kalispell Glacier in Western AA action. Cam LaRance scored 21 points to pace the Knights, Rollie Worster added 18 and Abe Johnson had 12. Glacier got 10 points from Drew Engellant. Hellgate moved to 11-0 in the conference with three more league games remaining. Glacier dropped to 7-7, 4-6.
Class AA No. 4 Sentinel toughed out a 54-49 home win over Helena High to remain in the chase for the Western AA title, behind Hellgate and Helena Capital. The Spartans took a one-point lead to the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bengals 15-11 in the final eight minutes. They got 19 points from Alex Germer and 11 from Hayden Kolb. Helena's Hayden Ferguson had a team-best 14 points. Sentinel improved to 12-2 overall, 8-2 in conference. Helena dropped to 5-9, 4-6.
Class B No. 10 Florence suffered a 68-63 upset loss at home to Anaconda in its final Western 6-B contest of the regular season. The Falcons were outscored 22-15 in the fourth quarter, which they entered with a 48-46 lead by outscoring the Copperheads 21-9 in the third quarter to erase a 37-27 halftime deficit. Beau Neal paced the Falcons with 16 points. Kylar Gochanour had 20 to lead the Copperheads. Florence dropped to 11-6 overall, 4-4 in league play. Anaconda improved to 10-8, 6-2.
In Western 7-B play, Thompson Falls rolled to a 72-55 home win over St. Ignatius. Cody Burk paced the Blue Hawks with 20 points, Sidney Akinde had 16 and Nathan Schraeder added 15. Jedi Christy had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs. Thompson Falls improved to 7-10 overall, 4-3 in conference. St. Ignatius fell to 7-10, 2-5.
Ronan rallied from a four-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to pull out a 47-44 win over Corvallis. The Chiefs hit four 3-pointers in a 19-point fourth quarter to get the win. Elijah Tonasket led the Chiefs with 13 points and had two of the big treys in the final quarter and Trey Don’t Mix added 10 points. Leonard Burke had both of his 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. Caleb Warnken led Corvallis with 23 points. Ronan improved to 7-10, while Corvallis dropped to 8-8.
In a Northwest A matchup, Columbia Falls got outscored 23-9 in the second quarter against Browning and was unable to get back in the game in a 57-44 home loss. The Wildcats dropped to 3-13 overall, 2-6 in the league, while the Indians improved to 11-4, 7-1.
Class A Polson pulled out a 54-44 road win over Class B Bigfork. Polson improved to 10-6, while Bigfork dropped to 9-8.