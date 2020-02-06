Thursday's high school sports roundup: Loyola girls overcome injuries to remain undefeated

Girls basketball
Class B top-ranked Loyola kept its undefeated record intact despite missing leading scorer Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger, who were out with injuries. They beat No. 8 Thompson Falls, 58-48, at home after jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead in a non-conference matchup. Nat Clevenger paced the Breakers with 19 points, Syd Koppang added 14 and Laney Denning chipped in 12. Thompson Falls got a game-high 23 points from Megan Baxter, while Jody Detlaff added 14. Loyola improved to 15-0, while Thompson Falls dropped to 12-3.
Class AA second-ranked Hellgate dropped a 38-37 decision at Helena, getting outscored 15-11 in the fourth quarter of their Western AA meeting. Helena's Riley Thennis scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the final frame, while McKayla Kloker had six of her nine in those final eight minutes. Hellgate got 12 points from Bailee Sayler and 11 from Kennedy McCorkle. The Knights drop to 10-2 overall, 6-2 in conference ahead of their game against undefeated Helena Capital Saturday in Missoula. Helena improved to 6-7, 4-5.
Class AA third-ranked Sentinel pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Glacier, 48-45, at home, outscoring the Wolfpack 17-12 in the final frame. Challis Westwater paced the Spartans with 15 points, Lexi Deden had 11 and Jayden Salisbury scored nine. Aubrie Rademacher had 18 points to lead Glacier.
Hamilton remained in contention for the Southwest A title by picking up a 40-24 win at Frenchtown. The Broncs got 14 points from Katelyn Dickemore, nine from Rylee Brackman and seven from Taryn Searle. They improved to 10-5 overall, 7-1 in conference, to stay 0.5 games behind league leader Dillon. Frenchtown, which got eight points from Faith Rebich, dropped to 7-8, 4-5.
Class C No. 6 Hot Springs stayed alive for a shot at the Western 14-C title with a 69-50 road win over Plains. McKennzie Cannon paced the Savage Heat with 19 points, Katelyn Christensen added 13, Lizzy Fisher scored 13 and Sydney Jackson had 11. Plains got 15 points from Kylee Altmiller and 11 from Kim Curry. Hot Springs improved to 14-1 overall 6-1 in conference, trailing only undefeated Charlo, the lone team to beat Hot Springs. Plains dropped to 9-6, 3-4.
Darby rolled to a 45-26 home win over Valley Christian in a Western 13-C matchup. Lyxie Buhler led Darby with 12 points, while Gracie Lang added eight and Kimber Schlapman had seven. Valley Christian was led by 12 points from Mackenzie Dierking. Darby improved to 8-5 overall, 6-2 in conference. Valley Christian dropped to 5-11, 2-6.
St. Ignatius rallied in the fourth quarter to pick up a 53-50 non-conference win over Florence. The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 18-12 in the final eight minutes after getting outscored 17-6 in the third quarter as they lost their 29-21 halftime lead. Azia Umphrey scored 25 points to pace St. Ignatius, which improved to 5-10. Emma Stensrud had 20 points for Florence, which fell to 8-6.
Corvallis earned a 50-39 win over Stevensville in a Southwest A showdown. The Blue Devils improved to 8-6 overall, 4-4 in conference. The Yellowjackets dropped to 4-10, 2-5.
Big Sky fell to Flathead at home, 48-20. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with seven points. Big Sky dropped to 0-13.
Boys basketball
Class A No. 4 Frenchtown rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 2 Hamilton at home, 57-55, outscoring the visitors 18-9 in the final frame of the Southwest A showdown. Cade Baker led Frenchtown's balanced attack with 14 points, while Ben Larson added nine, Hank Rugg scored eight and Zack Baker added eight. Trey Searle paced Hamilton with 18 points, Carson Rostad added 17 and Austin Drake scored 11. Frenchtown moved into a first-place tie in the conference with Butte Central, with both teams at 7-2 in league place. Hamilton dropped to 6-2 in the conference.
Class AA top-ranked Hellgate improved to 12-0 overall, 8-0 in the Western AA with a 65-34 home win over Helena. Rollie Worster paced the Knights with 20 points, Beckett Arthur added 14, Abe Johnson scored 10 and Cam LaRance chipped in nine. Helena was led by 13 points from Logan Brown. The Bengals dropped to 5-8, 4-5.
Class AA No. 4 Sentinel rolled to a 73-45 win at Glacier behind 30 points from Alex Germer and 20 from Tony Frohlich-Fair. The Spartans improved to 10-2 overall, 6-2 in the Western AA, while Glacier fell to 7-5, 4-4.
Class A No. 5 Libby pulled out a 42-40 road win over Columbia Falls to improve to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the Northwest A to remain in contention for the league crown. Columbia Falls dropped to 3-11, 2-4.
Class C No. 10 Plains remained alone atop the Western 14-C with a 65-53 home win over Hot Springs. Treydon Brouillette led Plains with 21 points, Kade Pardee scored 16 and Nathan Feliksa added 11. Hot Springs got a game-high 26 points from Brandon Knudsen and 14 from Jack McAllister. Plains improved to 12-3 overall, 7-0 in conference. Hot Springs fell to 7-8, 3-4.
Loyola picked up a 66-48 road win over Thompson Falls in a non-conference game. Jaden Job paced the Rams with 22 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Teammate Liam Haffey added 11 points as Loyola improved to 10-5. Thompson Falls got a team-high 15 points from Sidney Akinde. The Blue Hawks dropped to 5-10.
Darby buckled down in the second half of a 61-45 win, outscoring Valley Christian 30-13 after the break in their Western 13-C meeting. Nelson Smith had 28 points to pace Darby, while Preston Smith added 12. Brennan Cox led Valley Christian with 12. Darby improved to 10-3 overall, 6-2 in conference. Valley Christian fell to 6-10, 3-5.
Big Sky suffered a 75-53 loss at Flathead in a Western AA matchup. Ben Maehl scored 22 points to pace the Eagles, while Tre Reed added 12. Flathead got a game-high 26 points from Hunter Hickey. Big Sky fell to 0-13, while Flathead moved to 3-9.