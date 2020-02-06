Thursday's high school sports roundup: Loyola girls overcome injuries to remain undefeated

Girls basketball

Class B top-ranked Loyola kept its undefeated record intact despite missing leading scorer Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger, who were out with injuries. They beat No. 8 Thompson Falls, 58-48, at home after jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead in a non-conference matchup. Nat Clevenger paced the Breakers with 19 points, Syd Koppang added 14 and Laney Denning chipped in 12. Thompson Falls got a game-high 23 points from Megan Baxter, while Jody Detlaff added 14. Loyola improved to 15-0, while Thompson Falls dropped to 12-3.

Class AA second-ranked Hellgate dropped a 38-37 decision at Helena, getting outscored 15-11 in the fourth quarter of their Western AA meeting. Helena's Riley Thennis scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the final frame, while McKayla Kloker had six of her nine in those final eight minutes. Hellgate got 12 points from Bailee Sayler and 11 from Kennedy McCorkle. The Knights drop to 10-2 overall, 6-2 in conference ahead of their game against undefeated Helena Capital Saturday in Missoula. Helena improved to 6-7, 4-5.