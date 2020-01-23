Girls basketball
Charlo entered the fourth quarter trailing for the first time all season but pulled off the comeback on the road against Plains Thursday to improve to 12-0 with a 39-30 victory in a Western 14-C showdown. The fourth-ranked Vikings outscored the Trotters 14-4 in the final frame, which they entered trailing 26-25. They led 20-13 at the half before being outscored 13-5 in the third quarter.
Charlo's Destiny Manuel and Kassidi Cox scored 10 points apiece, and Liev Smith added seven points. Charlo made 11 of 18 free throws, including six of nine in the fourth quarter. Plains was led by 13 points from Kim Curry, who scored seven points in the third quarter but was held to two in the fourth quarter. The Trotters dropped to 7-5 overall, 3-3 in conference.
"I thought Plains did a good job defensively," Charlo coach Bret Thompson said. "Destiny Manuel and Kassidi Cox stepped up late, we got a couple shots to fall and we shot our free throws pretty good in the fourth quarter.
"We have to do a better job earlier in the game. We gave up some easy scores. But we didn't turn the ball over and started creating shots. We had a hard time getting to the basket. The girls kept pushing and gave us a chance to get the win."
Top-ranked Loyola cruised to a 67-22 win over Arlee in a Western 6-B matchup to improve to 12-0. The Breakers, who led 49-11 at the half, had four players scored in double figures. Lani Walker led the way with 21 points, Syd Koppang added 15, Sam Clevenger poured in 13 and Nat Clevenger had 11. Arlee's Halle Adams had a team-high nine points as the Scarlets fell to 2-9, 0-5.
Thompson Falls, ranked No. 10 in Class B, eased its way to a 58-15 home win over Class C Clark Fork. Megan Baxter led the Blue Hawks with 13 points, while Jody Detlaff added 11. Clark Fork got a team-high seven points from Emmah Baughman. Thompson Falls improved to 10-2, while Clark Fork dropped to 7-4.
Seventh-ranked Hot Springs bounced back from its first loss with a 69-15 home victory against winless Two Eagle River in a Western 14-C meeting. McKenzie Cannon led Hot Springs with 17 points, and Sydney Jackson followed with 16. Katelyn Christensen added 12 points, and Brianna Gray chipped in 10 for Hot Springs, which improved to 11-1 overall, 5-1 in conference.
Bigfork knocked off Eureka at home, earning a hard-fought 53-47 win in their Western 7-B showdown. The Valkyries got 15 points from Ansleigh Edgerton, 14 from Izzy Santistevan and 10 from Emma Berreth to improved to 7-4 overall, 3-1 in conference. Eureka got 11 points apiece from Rhianna Hawkins and Katie Schmidt in the loss, dropping to 8-3, 3-2.
Hamilton scored a 60-27 win over Corvallis in a battle of Southwest A teams. The Broncs moved to 7-4 overall, 4-1 in the league. The Blue Devils dropped to 6-4, 2-3.
Boys basketball
Third-ranked Hamilton rolled to a 64-39 win over Corvallis in a Southwest A showdown to move to 9-2 overall, 4-1 in conference. Carson Rostad and Trey Searle paced the Broncs with 14 points apiece, while Tyler Burrows added 10. Corvallis got a game-high 17 points from Tanner Jessop but dropped to 5-5, 1-4.
Loyola outscored Arlee 7-6 in overtime to pull off a 70-69 win in Missoula. Parker Pratt hit a buzzer-beater in overtime. It was his only field goal of the game. Jaden Job paced the Rams (8-4, 4-1 conference) with 24 points.
Class B Thompson Falls scored a 65-48 win over Class C Clark Fork after jumping out to a 23-9 lead after one quarter. Four players scored in double figures for Thompson Falls, which improved to 4-8. Sidney Akinde had 18 points, Nathan Schraeder and Justin Morgan each added 11, and Cody Burk chipped in 10. Clark Fork got 19 points from Danner Haskins and 14 from Aaron Waddle as it dropped to 5-6.
Plains improved to 10-2 overall, 6-0 in the Western 14-C with a 73-52 home win over Charlo. Kade Pardee paced Plains with 16 points, Jake Weyers scored 12 and Tucker Foster added 10. Charlo was led by 10 points from Nate Clark. Charlo dropped to 3-9, 2-4.
Bigfork upset Eureka in a battle of the top two Western 7-B teams with a 48-31 home win. Colt Thorness paced Bigfork with 12 points and six blocks to go with four rebounds. Cory Chaney led Eureka with eight. The Vikings improved to 7-4 overall, 4-1 in conference. The Lions dropped their first league game, falling to 6-5, 4-1.
Hot Springs got 36 points from Brandon Knudsen as it outlasted Two Eagle River for a 79-67 win in Western 14-C action.