Boys basketball
Missoula Sentinel rode a strong second quarter to a 74-47 win over Kalispell Flathead. The Spartans ended the first half on a 9-0 run and held the Braves scoreless for over half the quarter. Hayden Kolb had 17 points on 11 shots, hitting 3 of 7 3-point shots. Tony Frolich-Fair had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Germer had 11 points. Joston Cripe had 11 points to lead Flathead.
Hellgate beat Helena High 44-28 in a defensive struggle. Rollie Worster had 21 points and Cam LaRance had 10 in the win for the Knights.
St. Ignatius got past Thompson Falls 78-71 in league action behind 24 points from Jedi Christy and 17 points from Zoran LaFrombois. Davien Adams added on 16 points for the Bulldogs. Sidney Akinde had 24 points for the Bluehawks.
Whitefish downed Eureka 49-34 behind 17 points from Talon Holmquist. A 22 point second quarter helped the Bulldogs push past the Lions. Bodie Smith added 14 for Whitefish, while Cory Chaney led the Lions with 13.
Liam Haffey led four Rams in double-figure scoring with 16 points to lead Loyola Sacred Heart to a 67-53 road win over Anaconda. Nick Mitzel added 13 points, Jaden Job had 11 and Basil Coutinho chipped in 10 for the winners. Braedon Sawyer led Anaconda with 17 points.
Darby pushed past Valley Christian 65-52. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 14 points while Zach Streit had 12 in the loss.
Girls basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Hamilton started fast and finished strong in a 47-28 home win over Frenchtown to improve to 3-0 in the Southwestern A. Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 12 points, while Taryn Searle added eight and Magdalena Ringer had seven. Frenchtown got a team-high nine points from Lauren Demmons.
Sentinel got a huge defensive performance and topped Kalispell Flathead 50-22. Challis Westwater had 18 points for the Spartans while Lexi Deden added on 16. Akilah Kubi scored seven for the Braves.
Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart pushed its record to 9-0 with a 76-49 home win over Anaconda. Lani Walker led the Breakers with 17 points and Sam Clevenger and Syd Koppang added 13 apiece.
Jody Detlaff dropped 22 points to help Thompson Falls improve to 6-1 with a 67-48 home win over St. Ignatius. Megan Baxter added 14 points while Ellie Baxter had 10. St. Ignatius got 16 points from Azia Umphrey and 12 points from Karolyna Buck.
Wrestling
Missoula Sentinel fell to Kalispell Glacier in a dual 44-22. Justin Kovalicky had a pin for the Spartans, while Bryson Danzinger recorded a major decision over Cody Frost.
Frenchtown used six pins to score a 48-30 decision over host Dillon. Landen Stewart, Nicholai Blanchard, Zane Schroeder, John Warner, Smokey Stoker, and Noah Rausch all won by fall for the Broncs.