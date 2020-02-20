Thursday's high school sports roundup: Noxon girls surge past St. Regis in district duel

Girls basketball
Noxon caught fire when it mattered most, outscoring St. Regis by 11 points in the fourth quarter in posting a 42-35 win in a District 14-C opener Thursday in Ronan. Avery Burgess paced the Red Devils with 20 points. Sunny Shoupe scored 13 points for the Tigers.
Plains powered past Two Eagle River in a District 14-C tourney opener in Ronan, 54-13. Lexa Craft and Kylee Altmiller each scored 12 points for the Trotters. Ce'Alana Shepherd scored eight points for the Eagles.
In District 12-C, Philipsburg gutted out a 38-32 over Lima to advance to a semifinal against Drummond on Friday. Drummond moved on to the semifinal by beating Harrison-Willow Creek, 48-38.
In Class A regular-season play, Columbia Falls rolled to a 54-12 win over Whitefish, and Hamilton picked up a 46-28 win over Stevensville.
Boys basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Two Eagle River used 22 points by Michael Brown to upset third-seeded Noxon in a District 14-C opener in Ronan, 57-51. Sheadyn Croft added 12 points for the sixth-seeded Eagles. Rylan Weltz paced the Red Devils with 18 points. Two Eagle River will face No. 2 seed St. Regis in a semifinal Friday.
Also in District 14-C, fourth-seeded Hot Springs scored a 59-47 win over fifth-seeded Charlo to advance to a semifinal against top-seeded Plains on Friday.
In District 12-C, Philipsburg rolled to a 62-35 win over rival Drummond to advance to a semifinal against Harrison-Willow Creek, which had a first-round bye.
Anaconda defeated Loyola Sacred Heart in a District 6-B battle in Anaconda, 86-74. The Copperheads led by 19 points after three quarters and held on. Liam Haffey scored 24 points for the Rams. Braedon Sawyer tallied 24 points for Anaconda. Loyola will conclude district play with a 1 p.m. home game Saturday.
Eureka jumped to a nine-point halftime lead and held off visiting Thompson Falls, 47-42 in a District 7-B game. Sophomore guard Sidney Akinde scored 23 points for the Blue Hawks. AJ Pacella tallied 21 points for the Lions. Eureka will play St. Ignatius for the district title Saturday in Libby. Thompson Falls will play the Bigfork Vikings.
Also in District 7-B, fourth-seeded St. Ignatius scored a 47-44 upset win over top-seeded Bigfork to advance to the title game against Eureka.
In Class A regular-season play, Hamilton scored a 60-36 win over Stevensville, and Whitefish earned a 59-50 win over Columbia Falls.