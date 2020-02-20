Thursday's high school sports roundup: Noxon girls surge past St. Regis in district duel

Girls basketball

Noxon caught fire when it mattered most, outscoring St. Regis by 11 points in the fourth quarter in posting a 42-35 win in a District 14-C opener Thursday in Ronan. Avery Burgess paced the Red Devils with 20 points. Sunny Shoupe scored 13 points for the Tigers.

Plains powered past Two Eagle River in a District 14-C tourney opener in Ronan, 54-13. Lexa Craft and Kylee Altmiller each scored 12 points for the Trotters. Ce'Alana Shepherd scored eight points for the Eagles.

In District 12-C, Philipsburg gutted out a 38-32 over Lima to advance to a semifinal against Drummond on Friday. Drummond moved on to the semifinal by beating Harrison-Willow Creek, 48-38.

In Class A regular-season play, Columbia Falls rolled to a 54-12 win over Whitefish, and Hamilton picked up a 46-28 win over Stevensville.

Boys basketball

