Boys basketball
St. Ignatius downed Hot Springs 72-51 on Thursday night as both teams opened up post-break play. Zoran LaFromboise had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, with many of his points coming during a second-quarter run. Jedi Christy added on 17 points for Mission. Brandon Knutson dropped in 28 points for the Savage Heat.
Victor downed Two Eagle 62-52 in Victor on Thursday evening. Skyler Wedderson and Carson Carner each had 19 to lead the Pirates. Michael Brown had 14 for the Eagles.
Big Sky fell to Bozeman 67-42 in Missoula. No further information was provided to the Missoulian.
Deer Lodge got a win of the break in play, topping Arlee 62-56.
Girls basketball
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 64-37 road decision to previously-winless Bozeman on Thursday. Key to the outcome was a 21-4 run by the Hawks in the third quarter. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with 11 points and Erin Murphy added nine.
Hot Springs held off a determined St. Ignatius comeback to win 54-50. The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, but could not quite get a few of the stops they needed to win. Katelyn Christensen led all scorers with 25 points for St. Ignatius. Karolyana Buck had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Florence downed Hamilton 38-24 in a low-scoring affair. Kasidy Yeoman and Trista Williams each scored 10 points for the Falcons. Katelyn Dickemore paced the Broncs with eight points.
Columbia Falls got past Bigfork 55-41