Soccer
The Missoula Hellgate boys rallied to preserve their undefeated season, scoring two goals in the final 21 minutes to beat Helena Capital Thursday at Rattlesnake fields, 4-3. After the Bruins went ahead 3-2 in the 51st minute, Marcus Anderson scored in the 59th minute and Oliver Berkey in the 62nd minute to lift the Knights (11-0-3). "The senior leadership was fantastic today," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "I started seven seniors for senior day and they played fantastic. We had a couple snafus but they bounced back and showed heart." The Western AA champion Knights will host Butte in their playoff opener on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Missoula Big Sky girls played to a 3-3 draw with Kalispell Flathead at the Eagles' pitch. Noel Migliaccio, Mazey Kasberg and Whitney Morrison scored for Big Sky (6-3-5). The Missoula Hellgate girls played Helena Capital to a 0-0 draw at Rattlesnake fields. No further information was provided.
The Missoula Sentinel girls and boys edged Kalispell Glacier 1-0 at Playfair Park. No further information was provided.
Prep Volleyball
Thompson Falls pulled away from Charlo to post a home win in four sets, 25-21, 8-25, 25-13, 25-12. Scarlett Schwindt spiked 15 kills for the Bluehawks. Kira McPhail had eight kills and six blocks for Charlo.
You have free articles remaining.
Darby won a marathon over Clark Fork in Alberton, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12. Haliegh Golden floored 11 kills for the Tigers. Emmah Baughman had 11 kills and five aces for the Mountain Cats.
College Volleyball
Montana lost to visiting Idaho State in straight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20. Elsa Godwin had 11 kills for the Grizzlies. Montana fell to 1-6 in Big Sky Conference play and 2-16 overall.
Football
Dillon steamrolled to a 48-12 road win over Ronan Thursday. No further information was provided.