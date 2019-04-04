SOFTBALL
Florence (2-0) swept Troy (0-2) in a doubleheader, 24-1 and 23-1, in a pair of five-inning games. In the opener, the Falcons scored 10 runs in the first inning and tallied 22 total hits, led by Shannon Byrne's five hits in six at-bats. Natalie Dulac led the way with six RBIs, and Rilee Mangun scored a game-high five runs. Six players had at least two RBIs, and six players had at least two hits. Byrne got the win in the circle, giving up one hit, walking four and striking out seven in five innings.
In the second game, Florence exploded for 12 runs in the second inning. Mangun, Dani Zahn and Kasidy Yeoman each had three hits as the Falcons tallied 20 as a team. Zahn drove in a game-high four runs, and Byrne and Emily Kinnaman scored four runs apiece. Kinnaman picked up the win in the circle, finishing with five hits and two walks allowed in three innings while striking out six.
Frenchtown (2-1) scored six runs in the first inning and jumped out to an 11-0 lead against Stevensville (1-1) on its way to a 13-3 win in six innings. Broncs' Cassidy Moen went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. Teammate Taylor Garren added four RBIs and three runs scored, hitting a double and a home run. Claire Bagnell earned the win, giving up two earned runs and seven hits in six innings. Stevensville's Dani Trangmoe had a solo home run, and Syd Paul had a team-high three hits. Pitcher Sarah Morrison took the loss.
Corvallis (1-0) opened its season by earning a 13-5 win over Hamilton (2-1), the defending Class A state runner-up. The Blue Devils were led by Ashlyn Nixon's seven RBIs on a three-run home run and grand slam. Nixon and Megan Bradshaw each scored a team-best three runs as Corvallis scored 12 earned runs off of Hamilton pitcher Jordan Taggart in six innings. Blue Devils freshman Gabby Krueger earned the win, limiting Hamilton to two earned runs and one hit in seven innings. She walked six and struck out four. Mikayln Brickley had Hamilton's lone hit, a double.
Tennis
Boys
Loyola earned a 6-0 win over Hamilton. Rams senior Jacob Hollenback won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, while teammates Teddy Heuchling, Dan Kaleva and Seth Lowe won their singles matches. Loyola won both doubles matches, with wins from David Ramsey and Jacob Bellamah at No. 1, and Jaden Job and Gharrett Diehl at No. 2.
Hamilton pulled out a 4-3 win over Stevensville. The Broncs got wins from Bodie Hansen at No. 2 singles and Ryan Jordan at No. 4 singles. They won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, with Ryan Craig and Drew Lehtola teaming up for the victory at No. 1. Stevensville's wins came from David Haacke at No. 1 singles in straight sets, Garrison Bradt at No. 3 singles, and John Rodrigues and Paul Rodrigues at No. 2 doubles.
Girls
Loyola edged out Hamilton with a 4-3 victory. Evelyn Deschans won at No. 1 singles in straight sets, Melanie Benson and Lauren Bodlovic were victorious at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Daniel and McKenna Round won at No. 2 doubles. The Breakers won at No. 2 singles by injury default. Hamilton's Grace Kemp won at No. 3 singles, Marcie Wardecka won at No. 4 singles, and Gracie Hawkes and Rylee Brackman won at No. 3 singles.
Hamilton defeated Stevensville, 5-2, behind a sweep of all four singles matches. Eliana Foss won at No. 1 singles, and she was followed by Kemp, Wardecka and Hawkes. Teammates Brackman and Maria Kanenwisher won at No. 3 doubles. Stevensville's wins came from Jamyn Beller and Callie Cavill at No. 1 doubles, and Aliyah Anderson and Crystal St. Germain at No. 2 doubles.