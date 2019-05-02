TENNIS
Girls
Missoula Hellgate clinched an undisputed city title with a 7-1 win over Big Sky Thursday at Fort Missoula. Senior Hannan Worden was impressive at the No. 1 singles spot, blanking the Eagles' Logan Roberts, 6-0, 6-0. The highlight for the Eagles was at No. 2 doubles where Jaden Brinda and Beth Hicks beat 2018 state qualifiers Emma Webster and Emma Peasley, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys
Hellgate rounded out city dual action with a 7-1 win at Big Sky. Henry Stahl and Austin Moseley held down the No. 1 doubles spot for the Knights and they whipped Zuhri-Maca-ampoa and Kris Rosenbaum, 6-2, 6-0. Big Sky's only win came at No. 1 singles where Liam Johnson stayed undefeated with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Wyatt Brown.
SOFTBALL
Missoula Sentinel had a memorable Thursday, posting big wins over Helena (3-2 in nine innings) and Helena Capital (11-8). Amy Taylor drove in the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning of the game against the Bengals. Grace Hardy earned the pitching win and smacked a home run. In the win over Capital, Hardy once again earned the pitching victory. She also had a hit and three RBIs.
Frenchtown steamrolled to a 17-0 win in a game that lasted five innings at Dillon. Taylor Garren smacked a grand slam and a solo home run for the Broncs. Claire Bagnell pitched a five-hit shutout.
Hamilton rallied for a 6-5 home win over Corvallis thanks to Jorden Taggart's two-RBI single in the sixth inning. Taggart finished with two hits and three RBIs. She also earned the pitching win, striking out eight. Kate Bayner had a home run and double for the Blue Devils.
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled to a pair of 17-0 wins over Thompson Falls. The over-matched Bluehawks failed to record a hit in either game. McKenna Bessette and Kayla Hickethier earned the pitching wins.
GOLF
Ryder Conner of Darby earned boys medalist honors in the St. Regis Invitational at Trestle Creek Thursday, carding a score of 80. Thompson Falls' Megan Baxter had the low girls score at 106.