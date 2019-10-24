Football
Hot Springs beat Gardiner on senior night 55-7 behind four touchdowns from Kyle Lawson. The Savage Heat are now a perfect 9-0 on the season. Lawson got things going early with a pass from Jack McAllister. McAllister also had a 59 yard fumble return for a touchdown. Brandon Kundsen had two touchdown runs and a 60-yard punt return.
Volleyball
Darby took down St. Regis in straight sets on Thursday night, winning 25-12, 25-18, 25-22. The Tigers had 15 aces, led by six from Miriah Lingo. Baylee Pruitt had 19 assists, eight digs and six aces for St. Regis.
St. Ignatius beat Bigfork 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 behind 33 assists and three aces from Hunter Eichert. Sydney Brander and Kardyna Buck combined for 25 of the Bulldogs' 34 kills. Aubrey Halverson had five assists and six digs for the Vikings.
Charlo beat Plains in three sets 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. Cassidy Cox had seven kills for the Vikings, while Destiny Manuel had 16 of the team's 62 digs. Emma Morgan had seven kills for the Trotters.
Big Sky was swept by Capital 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 on Thursday evening. Beth Hicks had six kills and Kami Cutting had all 13 assists for the Eagles. Paige Brache had 11 kills, five aces and three blocks for the Bruins.
Helena High took down Missoula Sentinel in four sets, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 25-16, in Missoula. Sheridan Schweyen had 10 kills and Paige Sawyer had 23 assists for the Spartans. Olivia Cady had 24 digs. Liz Heviser had 14 kills and two blocks for the Bengals.
Seeley-Swan used 16 kills and 15 assists by Sariah Maughan in stopping Clark Fork in Alberton, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11.Teammate Taylor Dillree had 14 digs.
Drummond dropped Twin Bridges in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20. Sydney Phillips had 10 kills for the Trojans.
Noxon beat Valley Christian in five sets, 3-2. Ellie Hover had 16 kills for the Eagles. Arianna Wood had seven for the Red Devils.