SOFTBALL
Loyola senior pitcher Kayla Hickethier tossed a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 home win over Deer Lodge in five innings. Hickethier struck out 13 of the 19 batters she faced, walked three and gave up one single. Emily Hermes and Hickethier each tallied three RBIs, while Molly McHugh and Carly Tipp drove in one run each. Hermes and Hellie Badaruddin scored three runs apiece, and McHugh scored twice. Loyola improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
In crosstown action, Sentinel breezed past Hellgate for an 11-1 win in five innings. Grace Hardy went 2-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Mackenzie Moore went 2-2 with a double and a home run, and she picked up the win in the circle. Shelby Dunwell came on in relief to close the game, and she had two RBIs of her own. Cassidy Schweitzer added two RBIs, including the game winner for the 10-run rule. Hellgate pitcher Haleigh Irwin took the loss. Sentinel improved to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in Western AA play. Hellgate dropped to 0-5, 0-1.
Hamilton senior Jorden Taggart hurled a complete-game, three-hit shutout to help lift the Broncs to a 4-0 home win over Frenchtown. Haley Frey broke open the game with a two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the bottom of the fourth inning. Frenchtown pitcher Claire Bagnell gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings, but her teams five errors helped result in all those runs being unearned. Hamilton improved to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in Southwest A play. Frenchtown dropped to 3-2, 1-1.
Stevensville picked up a 10-0 home win over Dillon in five innings as pitchers Ashlin Hiller and Sarah Morrison combined to throw a one-hitter. The Yellowjackets exploded for eight runs in the third inning. Maddie Sims clubbed a double and a home run as she tallied two RBIs. Teammates Taylor Springer and Sarah Morrison added two RBIs apiece. Sims and Syd Paul each scored two runs. Stevensville improved to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in Southwest A action.
Mission-Arlee-Charlo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but its rally came up short in a 5-4 season-opening road loss to Libby. After Courtney Mitchell hit a two-run home run to cut Libby's lead to one run, MAC loaded the bases with no outs. A pop out to third base resulted in the first out, and a double play ended the game with a fly out and a player thrown out by failing to tag up while trying to advance a base. MAC pitcher Tomi Brazill, who took the loss, gave up five runs but just two were earned runs.
TENNIS
Boys
Hellgate topped Big Sky in crosstown action with a 6-2 win. Hellgate's Wyatt Brown and Henry Ledyard won the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-0, 6-3 victory against Kris Rosenbaum and Logan Murphy. Big Sky's Liam Johnson won at No. 1 singles, picking up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Austin Moseley.
Corvallis rolled to a 7-0 win over Stevensville. Caleb Warnken won his No. 1 singles match against David Haacke, 6-1, 6-1. The Blue Devils' No. 1 doubles team of Jaymark Liedle and Ryan Hubbard picked up a 6-1, 6-1 over John Rodrigues and Paul Rodrigues.
Girls
Hellgate earned a 6-2 win over Big Sky in crosstown play. Hellgate's Hannah Worden got the victory at No. 1 singles against Logan Roberts, 6-4, 6-1. Big Sky's Brookie Gee and Cassie Farago won at No. 1 doubles with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 win over Emma Webster and Emma Peasley.
Corvallis picked up a 5-2 win over Stevensville, but the Yellowjackets earned wins at both the top singles and doubles spots. Stevensville's Maddie Weber defeated Jennifer Watt, 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 10-8, in No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Jamyn Beller and Callie Cavill edged out Megan Kirkland and Christina Weidkamp, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10.