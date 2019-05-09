TENNIS
The top seeds came away with victories in the first two rounds of the Class AA divisional at Playfair Park Thursday. The semifinal and championship matches are slated for Friday in Missoula, with action starting at 8 a.m.In boys' singles, unbeaten Missoula Big Sky junior Liam Johnson steamrolled into the semis with a pair of straight-set wins. In boys' doubles, top-seeded Henry Ledyard and Wyatt Brown cruised into the semifinals with two wins. In girls' singles, top-seeded Hannah Worden steamrolled into the semifinals. In girls' doubles, the top-seeded Heffernan/Bowles team of Hellgate also earned a semifinal berth.
SOFTBALL
Loyola knocked off Mission-Arlee-Charlo, 6-3, on the road. McKenna Bessette tossed a three-hitter, struck out 14 and didn't give up an earned run in seven innings. Molly McHugh and Carly Tipp drove in two runs apiece for the Breakers, and Hellie Badaruddin collected a game-high three hits. Azia Umphrey had MAC's lone RBI one of the team's three singles.
Florence rolled to a 15-2 win over Anaconda in five innings. Kasidy Yeoman and Emily Kinnaman combined to pitch a two-hitter. Rilee Mangun drove in four runs, Natalie Dulac had three RBIs and Dani Zahn added two RBIs. Yeoman scored four runs, and Kolbi Wood scored three times.
Corvallis rallied for 12 runs in the final two innings to escape with a 17-10 road win over Butte Central. Trailing 8-5 after five inning, the Blue Devils scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-8 lead. After Butte Central tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, Corvallis answered with seven runs in the seventh inning. Cierra Jessop homered to lead off the seventh inning. Sami Knapp went 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Ashlynn Nixon had two solo home runs and three RBIs.
Hellgate dropped a home doubleheader against Helena High to close conference play with 4-8 record and a fifth-place finish out of seven teams. The Knights lost the opener, 14-12, giving up two runs in the top of the seventh. Hellgate freshman Keke Davis had two home runs in the contest. In game two, the Knights lost 14-3 in five innings.