Volleyball
Clark Fork swept Victor 25-15, 25-17, 25-6 behind an all-around effort from Madison Mask, who finished with a team-leading 15 assists, eight aces and five digs.
Mikayla Ducharme had 13 kills and 16 digs to lead Polson to a sweep of Frenchtown, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24.
Hot Springs beat St. Regis, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16. Savannah Roosma had six kills and eight digs to lead Hot Springs.
Soccer
Georgia Walker-Keleher scored in the second half to give Missoula Hellgate a 1-0 win over Helena High. Gabby Beaton got on the ball in the box and found Walker-Keleher, who slotted the ball into the net to break the scoreless tie.
Polson routed Frenchtown, 11-2, behind four goals from Ali Hupka. Ashlee Howell added two goals and two assists.
Aisley Allen got a hat trick as Missoula Sentinel scored the first five goals of the game and went on to win 5-2 over Helena Capital.
Golf
Libby's Ryggs Johnston shot 74 to win the Ronan Invitational by two strokes over Stevensville's Jayce Painter. Painter led a balanced Stevensville team — all five Yellowjackets golfers shot under 90 — to the team title with a 319, 11 shots ahead of Polson.
On the girls' side, Corvallis freshman Macee Greenwood continued her strong start to the season, shooting an 80 that put her 10 strokes clear of the field. The Blue Devils needed every one of those strokes, as they barely edged Polson for the team title, 397 to 398.