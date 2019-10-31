Volleyball
Noxon defeated St. Regis 25-16, 25-8, 25-17 in the opening round of the District 14-C tournament in Noxon. Avery Burgess led Noxon with seven kills and a block. Riley Richter added 10 digs and six assists. Baylee Pruitt led St. Regis with 18 assists, three aces and 16 digs.
Hot Springs downed Plains 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 in the second match at the 14-C tournament. Katelyn Christensen had seven kills and 10 digs for Hot Springs. Kylee Altmiller led Plains with 20 kills.
Charlo swept past Noxon 25-18, 25-23, 25-12 in the third and final match of the first day of the 14-C tournament. The Vikings were led by an impressive 12 kills, 25 dig performance from Carlee Fryberger. Connor Fryberger added on 19 assists and 25 kills. Noxon's Henna Freeman had 18 digs.
In the District 13-C tournament in Missoula, Clark Fork def. Lincoln, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20; Valley Christian def. Victor, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13; Clark Fork def. Seeley-Swan, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24; Valley Christian def. Darby, 25-23, 25-13, 14-25, 25-15; Seeley-Swan def. Victor, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11; and Lincoln def. Darby, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.