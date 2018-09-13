Golf
The Missoula Sentinel boys' golf team took top honors in the two-day Kalispell Invitational, which concluded Thursday at Northern Pines Golf Club. The Spartans scored 638, which was 18 strokes better than runner-up Glacier. There was a three-way tie for medalist honors, with Tucker Pietrykowski from Great Falls CMR winning a score card playoff over Jack Johnston of Sentinel (second) and Connor Mora (third) from Great Falls.
The Polson girls' golf team took third in the two-day Kalispell Invitational at Northern Pines Golf Club. The Pirates finished with a score of 796, trailing only Flathead at 732 and Glacier at 764. Marcella Mercer of Flathead earned medalist honors at 158. Emily Garden of Sentinel was runner-up medalist at 159.
Soccer
The Missoula Big Sky girls' team rolled over defending State AA champion Helena in Missoula, 5-1. Junior Whitney Morrison scored two goals and dished out two assists for the Eagles (3-1). Teammate Hannah Santamaria added two goals. The Big Sky boys lost, 6-0.
The Missoula Hellgate boys boosted their record to 6-0 with a win at Kalispell Glacier, 8-1. Matt Baldridge had two goals and an assist for the Knights.
The Hamilton girls won at Frenchtown, 6-0. Rylee Wiediger had three goals and an assist for the visitors.
The Frenchtown boys bounced back from a Tuesday road loss with a 4-0 home win over Hamilton. Brock Diehl and Jeff Jacobs each had a goal and assist for Frenchtown (6-2).
The Sentinel boys posted a 1-0 win at Kalispell Flathead. Sam Olsen scored the goal on an assist from Cole Reimer early in the second half. Flathead beat the Spartans in the girls' game, 2-0.
Volleyball
Helena Capital swept Hellgate in Missoula, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13. Hannah Worden led the Knights with two kills, five assists, one ace and one block.
Helena (11-2) swept host Missoula Sentinel, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19. Shelby Schweyen paced the Spartans with 11 kills, four aces and three blocks.
Corvallis rolled over visiting Stevensville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18. Maureen Jessop racked up nine kills and five aces for the Blue Devils. Cass Kopsa had 10 digs for the Yellowjackets.
Plains outlasted visiting Clark Fork, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20. Kylee Altmiller floored 16 kills and Haley Josephson dished out 18 assists for the Trotters. Madison Mask had 11 assists for the Mountain Cats.
Arlee won a marathon at Hot Springs, 26-24, 15-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12. Emily Fiddler had 60 digs for the Scarlets. Katelyn Christensen collected 18 kills and four aces for the Savage Heat.
Bigfork rallied from a set down to defeat visiting St. Ignatius, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23. Addison Arlint had seven kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Brooke Fraley had 11 kills for the Vals.
Other winners included: Loyola Sacred Heart def. Hamilton, 3-2; Charlo over Darby, 3-1; Seeley-Swan over Victor, 3-0; and Valley Christian over St. Regis, 3-1. No stats were provided to the Missoulian.