TRACK & FIELD
Sentinel's boys defeated Hellgate and Kalispell Flathead in a triangular on Thursday night in Kalispell, scoring 104 points. Flathead had 41 and Hellgate 34. Payton Ater won the 100 and 200 and Brock Field added wins in the shot put and discus as the meet's lone pair of double winners. Lucas Horejsi was Hellgate's lone winner as he found victory in the 1,600.
Flathead edged out Sentinel and Hellgate on the girls side of things. Ashley McElmurry won the long and triple jumps as well as the 100 hurdles for the Spartans. Elise Stearns and Sage Brooks both won the 1,600 and 3,200 respectively while the Knights swept the discus and javelin with Kylie Lunday and Piper Pfister.
SOFTBALL
Stevensville defeated Libby 13-1 in 4 1/2 innings. Haley Kampka hit a home run and drove in five runs for the Yellowjackets while Dani Trangmoe and Kaylee Berning each drove in a pair.
Sentinel defeated Flathead 20-0 behind a two-home run performance from Cassidy Schweitzer. Schweitzer drove in four runs and Amy Taylor also homered and drove in five. The Spartans then fell to Glacier 4-3. Shelby Dunwell drove in two runs in that contest.
TENNIS
Loyola's boys defeated Valley Christian 5-0 with Jacob Bellemah winning the No. 1 singles match. The duo of David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback won the No. 1 doubles as well. On the girls side Loyola won 6-0. Evelyn Deschans won the No. 1 singles match for Loyola.
Sentinel's boys defeated Big Sky 7-1. The lone win for the Eagles came in the No. 1 singles match when Liam Johnson defeated Ethan Violette 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a three-hour match. Sam Olsen and Jack Johnston carried the Spartans to the win in the No. 1 doubles. On the girls side Sentinel won as well, 6-2. Lauren and Leanna Badger won the No. 1 doubles match to pace the Spartans.
Polson's boys topped Columbia Falls 6-1 with Joe McDonald winning the No. 1 singles match in a thriller. Camryn Lingle gave Columbia Falls its lone win. The Polson girls then edged out Columbia Falls 4-3 with Megan Rost and Qia Harlan winning the No. 1 doubles match. Hannah Schweikert won the No. 1 singles for Columbia Falls.