SOFTBALL
Florence defeated Mission 14-5 behind a four-RBI performance from Danielle Zahn. Shannon Byrne picked up the win on the mound and added a pair of hits including a double while Zahn hit a home run and a triple. Natalie Dulac added three hits as well for the Falcons. Tomi Brazill had a double for Mission while Caitlin Sorrell drove in a run as well.
Deer Lodge raced past Thompson Falls 9-3 behind a three-RBI day from Rachel Nicholson. Riley Gray earned the win for Deer Lodge. Four players for Thompson Falls had two hits including Melaina Goodman who also drove in a pair of runs.
Columbia Falls defeated Polson 6-4. Savvy Ellis picked up the win and drove in a run for Columbia Falls while Trista Cowan homered in the contest. Ryley Kehr also drove in a run and racked up four hits while Graceanne Sevesind added three hits as well. Kaylanna DesJarlais drove in a pair of runs on three hits for Polson.
Frenchtown raced past Dillon 17-2. Mikaela Field drove in five runs for the Broncs while Hallie Habeck and Cassidy Moen each homered. Layne Bauer, Habeck and Moen each drove in a pair of runs. Abby Brevig homered for Dillon. Claire Bagnell earned the win on the mound.
Plains and Eureka split a doubleheader on Thursday. Plains won the first game 5-3 and Kelsey Vonheeder earned the win. Kassidy Kinzie had a pair of hits including a double and drove in a run. Sydney Jackson and Izy Butcher each had a pair of hits too. Eureka won the second game 6-5. Avory Escobar won for Eureka in that game while Maya Carvey drove in a pair of runs. Dakota Butcher and Kinzie each drove in two runs for Plains.
TENNIS
Girls
Missoula Hellgate and Loyola Sacred Heart battled to a 4-4 tie in dual action Thursday at Playfair Park. The No. 1 singles match was a thriller, with Knights senior Hannah Worden rallying past Breakers freshman Evelyn Deschans, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Zara Noonen won at No. 3 singles for Hellgate but Loyola benefited from singles wins by Grace Daniel at No. 2 and Taylor Munoz at No. 4.
Darby and Bigfork tied 3-3 on Thursday. Bigfork's Peyton Crawford defeated Darby's Kimber Schlapman in the No. 1 singles match but TeaAnna Rouse, Elsa Podesta and Abbie Finks each won for Darby. Bigfork swept the doubles matches.
Darby went on to sweep Mission 4-0 as well with Schlapman, Rouse, Podesta and Finks all winning again.
Ronan fell to Libby 6-1. After getting swept in the singles, the duo of Maddy Sevier and Aaliah Decker both won in the doubles for Ronan's lone win.
Boys
Hellgate stormed to an 8-0 victory over Loyola. Austin Moseley swept Loyola's Teddy Heuchling at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2. Hellgate's No. 1 doubles team of Wyatt Brown and Henry Ledyard outlasted the Rams' David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback, 6-2, 1-6, 6-0.
Darby and Bigfork battled to a 1-1 draw. Darby's Tristan Vall defeated Grant Gibson in the lone singles match. Ben Johnson and Wyatt Reichenbach then went on to beat Preston Smith and Tucker Holliday in the doubles.
Darby swept Mission 2-0 after Wall defeated Brandon Parker and Smith and Holliday beat Kayden Carter and Trevyn Carter.
Ronan beat Libby 5-2. Trey Thompson beat Vicente Ortega in the lone singles match that wasn't a win by forfeit. Connor Cornwell and Sherman Violette got a win in the doubles as did Brady Dresden and Larenz Alverez.
GOLF
Loyola Sacred Heart's boys dominated at the Steve Hullett Memorial at Eagle Bend Golf Club in Bigfork on Thursday. Bucky Crippen, Sam Miland, Joseph Kendrick and Reed Noyd finished 1-4 on the boys side, with Crippen shooting a 70 to win. Ethan Brown of Thompson Falls rounded out the top five. Loyola shot a 316 to win while Florence and Anaconda finished tied for second at 377.
Bigfork won on the girls side with a score of 411, edging out Loyola's 431. Loyola's Katie Fagg and Isadora Tomazelli took the top two spots with Fagg shooting an 82 to win. Bigfork's Carly Stodghill and Isabella Santistevan and Florence's Annie Alexander rounded out the top five.