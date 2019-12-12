Boys basketball
Bigfork fell to Malta 65-52 despite a huge fourth quarter from the Vikings. The Vikings scored 22 points in the final frame, but the Mustangs were able to answer and held on. Fisher Walker had 13 points for Bigfork, while Colt Thorness, Eli Hines and Isak Epperly each had eight.
Corvallis downed Stevensville 59-35 on Thursday night. Tanner Jessop paced the Blue Devils with 20 points, while Caleb Warnken added 15 and Cole Trexxler had 13. Sean Craft led the Yellowjackets with 11 points while Kellan Beller added nine.
Girls basketball
A massive Bigfork comeback was for naught as the the Vikings fell to Malta 49-44 in overtime. Down by nine points entering the fourth quarter, a flurry of shots tied the game at 42, but the Vikings managed only two points in the overtime period.
Libby took care of business against Troy, winning 56-12.
Ronan led at halftime, but fell to Hamilton 56-49. Tayrn Searle scored 18 points for the Broncs while Layne Kearnes added 15 and Katelyn Dicklemore had 10. Ronan led 29-27 at the break, but Hamilton was able to outscore the Maidens 29-14 over the final two quarters.
Wrestling
At the Mission-Charlo Quad, St. Ignatius finished 2-0 with a 57-18 win over Plains and a 47-24 win against Eureka. Thompson Falls also finished 2-0, beating Plains 42-27 and Eureka 52-18. Miles Anderson and Isaac DuMontier each had two pins for the Bulldogs. Will McPherson had two falls for the Bluehawks.