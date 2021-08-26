Thursday's high school box scores

Golf
Thursday
Ronan Golf Invitational
At Mission Mountain Golf Club
Girls
Team results: 1. Polson, 386; 2. Hamilton, 388; 3. Frenchtown, 411; 4. Browning, 433; 5. Stevensville, 452.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 69; 2. Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 80; 3. Aly Rose, Hamilton, 84; 4. Ashley Maki, Polson, 85; 5. Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, 89; 6. Kylee Niemeyer, Ronan, 91; 7. Kylee Seifert, Polson, 96; 8. Clare Konen, Polson, 96; 9. McKinley Murray, Hamilton, 97; 10. Grace Martello, Frenchtown, 98.
Boys
Team results: 1. Polson, 298; 2. Hamilton, 316; 3. Whitefish, 342; 4. Ronan, 351; 5. Libby, 352; 6. Corvallis, 376; 7. Dillon, 359; 8. Frenchtown, 363; 9. Columbia Falls, 383; 10. Browning, 418.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Christian Lund, Polson, 72; 2. Hunter Emerson, Polson, 73; 3. Cole Dickemore, Hamilton, 74; 4. Torren Ellis, Polson, 74; 5. Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 76; 6. Kamas Romney, Frenchtown, 77; 7. Lane Clark, Columbia Falls, 78; Carson Hupka, Polson, 79; 9. Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 79; 10. Riley Brown, Whitefish, 80.