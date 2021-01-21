 Skip to main content
Thursday's high school box scores
Thursday's high school box scores

Boys basketball

Polson 78, Stevensville 26

Polson;25;26;19;8;—;78

Stevensville;10;4;0;12;—;26

Polson: Trevor Lake 17; Jarrett Wilson 16; Colton Graham 10; Xavier Fisher 8; Robert Perez 7; Alex Muzquiz 7; JC Steele 6; Sam Fisher 3; Trent Wilson 2; Darian Williams 2.

Stevensville: Gus Turner 14; Gracen Trevino 7; Kellan Beller 2; Hunter Stewart 2; Tad Tackes 1.

Hot Springs 48, Plains 26

Hot Springs;10;6;15;17;—;48

Plains;3;4;13;6;—;26

Hot Springs: Jack McAllister 26; Kyle Lawson 7; Michael Marriman 7; Quincy Styles 4; Mario Garcia 4.

Plains: Nathan Feliksa 9; Duncan Chisholm 4; Garth Parker 4; Parker Flock 3; Gavin Regalado 2; Gabe Gamboa 2; Tucker Foster 2.

St. Ignatius 58, Thompson Falls 49

St. Ignatius;10;19;17;12;—;58

Thompson Falls;11;16;10;12;—;49

St. Ignatius: No stats available. 

Thompson Falls: Morgan Justin 18; Kade Pardee 15; Tristan Subatch 6; Cody Burk 6; Roman Sparks 2.

Boys scores

Billings Senior 53, Billings West 48

Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 42

Bozeman 66, Great Falls Russell 45

Colstrip 59, Lame Deer 51

Fairfield 61, Missoula Loyola 55

Fairview 57, Savage 31

Great Falls 87, Gallatin 45

Hamilton 48, Corvallis 37

Harrison-Willow Creek 56, Gardiner 37

Helena Capital 57, Helena 36

Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Huntley Project 61

Lodge Grass 105, Joliet 63

Manhattan Christian 93, Lima 25

Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 43

Miles City 67, Hardin 66, OT

Missoula Sentinel 74, Missoula Big Sky 68

Rocky Boy 74, Great Falls Central 54

Scobey 57, Medicine Lake 54

Simms 67, Sunburst 41

Townsend 55, Big Timber 42

Twin Bridges 51, White Sulphur Springs 9

Girls basketball

Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 22

Sentinel;12;18;14;7;—;51

Big Sky;3;7;6;6;—;22

Sentinel: Olivia Huntsinger 12; CC Size 11; Challis Westwater 8; Jayden Salsbery 8; Aliyah Big Lake 5; Kodi Fraser 4; Brooke Stayner 4; Hannah Hart 2.

Big Sky: Corbyn Sandau 6; Audrey Hale 4; Michenna George 4; Olivia Fichtner 3; Kaylee Johnson 3; Grace Bunnell 2.

Eureka 56, Bigfork 45

Eureka;12;15;10;19;—;56

Bigfork;12;10;9;14;—;45

Eureka: Jadyn Pluid 11, Katie Schmidt 11, Michael Shea 9, Kyla Bohne 9, Rhianna Hawkins 7, Reena Truman 6, Mia Webb 3.

Bigfork: Emma Berreth 17, Madison Chappius 14, Scout Nadeau 7, Alexis Saari 5, Callie Martinz 2.

Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43

St. Ignatius;7;6;14;16;—;43

Thompson Falls;10;12;16;17;—;55

St. Ignatius: No stats available. 

Thompson Falls: Megan Baxter 23; Faith Frields 7; Caity Alexander 6; Riley Wilson 4; Elli Pardee 3.

Stevensville 63, Polson 32

Stevensville;21;13;14;15;—;63

Polson;10;2;14;6;—;32

Stevensville: Maliyah LeCoure 15; Kennedy Praast 13; Shilo Lampi 12; Kelti Wandler 11; Claire Hutchison 10; Victoria Uskoski 2.

Polson: No stats available.

Plains 44, Hot Springs 32

Hot Springs;13;5;7;7;—;32

Plains;13;9;14;8;—;44 

Hamilton 38, Corvallis 27

Corvallis;9;9;3;6;—;27

Hamilton;10;7;12;9;—;38

Girls scores

Anaconda 46, Dillon 22

Big Timber 73, Townsend 41

Billings Skyview 71, Belgrade 21

Custer-Hysham 47, Plevna 30

Great Falls Central 54, Rocky Boy 47

Hardin 68, Miles City 36

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 35

Lodge Grass 55, Joliet 37

Manhattan Christian 81, Lima 19

Ronan 54, Browning 51

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Melstone 53, 2OT

Savage 39, Fairview 22

Scobey 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 28

Twin Bridges 31, White Sulphur Springs 20

