Thursday's high school box scores

Boys basketball
Polson 78, Stevensville 26
Polson;25;26;19;8;—;78
Stevensville;10;4;0;12;—;26
Polson: Trevor Lake 17; Jarrett Wilson 16; Colton Graham 10; Xavier Fisher 8; Robert Perez 7; Alex Muzquiz 7; JC Steele 6; Sam Fisher 3; Trent Wilson 2; Darian Williams 2.
Stevensville: Gus Turner 14; Gracen Trevino 7; Kellan Beller 2; Hunter Stewart 2; Tad Tackes 1.
Hot Springs 48, Plains 26
Hot Springs;10;6;15;17;—;48
Plains;3;4;13;6;—;26
Hot Springs: Jack McAllister 26; Kyle Lawson 7; Michael Marriman 7; Quincy Styles 4; Mario Garcia 4.
Plains: Nathan Feliksa 9; Duncan Chisholm 4; Garth Parker 4; Parker Flock 3; Gavin Regalado 2; Gabe Gamboa 2; Tucker Foster 2.
St. Ignatius 58, Thompson Falls 49
St. Ignatius;10;19;17;12;—;58
Thompson Falls;11;16;10;12;—;49
St. Ignatius: No stats available.
Thompson Falls: Morgan Justin 18; Kade Pardee 15; Tristan Subatch 6; Cody Burk 6; Roman Sparks 2.
Boys scores
Billings Senior 53, Billings West 48
Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 42
Bozeman 66, Great Falls Russell 45
Colstrip 59, Lame Deer 51
Fairfield 61, Missoula Loyola 55
Fairview 57, Savage 31
Great Falls 87, Gallatin 45
Hamilton 48, Corvallis 37
Harrison-Willow Creek 56, Gardiner 37
Helena Capital 57, Helena 36
Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Huntley Project 61
Lodge Grass 105, Joliet 63
Manhattan Christian 93, Lima 25
Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 43
Miles City 67, Hardin 66, OT
Missoula Sentinel 74, Missoula Big Sky 68
Rocky Boy 74, Great Falls Central 54
Scobey 57, Medicine Lake 54
Simms 67, Sunburst 41
Townsend 55, Big Timber 42
Twin Bridges 51, White Sulphur Springs 9
Girls basketball
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 22
Sentinel;12;18;14;7;—;51
Big Sky;3;7;6;6;—;22
Sentinel: Olivia Huntsinger 12; CC Size 11; Challis Westwater 8; Jayden Salsbery 8; Aliyah Big Lake 5; Kodi Fraser 4; Brooke Stayner 4; Hannah Hart 2.
Big Sky: Corbyn Sandau 6; Audrey Hale 4; Michenna George 4; Olivia Fichtner 3; Kaylee Johnson 3; Grace Bunnell 2.
Eureka 56, Bigfork 45
Eureka;12;15;10;19;—;56
Bigfork;12;10;9;14;—;45
Eureka: Jadyn Pluid 11, Katie Schmidt 11, Michael Shea 9, Kyla Bohne 9, Rhianna Hawkins 7, Reena Truman 6, Mia Webb 3.
Bigfork: Emma Berreth 17, Madison Chappius 14, Scout Nadeau 7, Alexis Saari 5, Callie Martinz 2.
Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43
St. Ignatius;7;6;14;16;—;43
Thompson Falls;10;12;16;17;—;55
St. Ignatius: No stats available.
Thompson Falls: Megan Baxter 23; Faith Frields 7; Caity Alexander 6; Riley Wilson 4; Elli Pardee 3.
Stevensville 63, Polson 32
Stevensville;21;13;14;15;—;63
Polson;10;2;14;6;—;32
Stevensville: Maliyah LeCoure 15; Kennedy Praast 13; Shilo Lampi 12; Kelti Wandler 11; Claire Hutchison 10; Victoria Uskoski 2.
Polson: No stats available.
Plains 44, Hot Springs 32
Hot Springs;13;5;7;7;—;32
Plains;13;9;14;8;—;44
Hamilton 38, Corvallis 27
Corvallis;9;9;3;6;—;27
Hamilton;10;7;12;9;—;38
Girls scores
Anaconda 46, Dillon 22
Big Timber 73, Townsend 41
Billings Skyview 71, Belgrade 21
Custer-Hysham 47, Plevna 30
Great Falls Central 54, Rocky Boy 47
Hardin 68, Miles City 36
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 35
Lodge Grass 55, Joliet 37
Manhattan Christian 81, Lima 19
Ronan 54, Browning 51
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Melstone 53, 2OT
Savage 39, Fairview 22
Scobey 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 28
Twin Bridges 31, White Sulphur Springs 20