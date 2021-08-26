Thursday's high school roundup: Defending State AA champ Hellgate boys soccer whips Butte in debut

Soccer

The defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team made an impressive debut Thursday at Butte, posting a 10-1 win.

The Knights, who will host Missoula Sentinel in a crosstown showdown at 3 p.m. Saturday, finished with a 36-3 edge in shots. Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored three goals and had one assist, Marcus Anderson scored twice and collected five assists, and Cameron Newbold scored once and assisted twice.

Hellgate jumped in front in the 15th minute when Thorne-Thomsen scored on an assist from Anderson. Nine minutes later, Newbold scored on a feed from Anderson. Brady Reed gave the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into halftime with a goal in the 32nd minute on an assist from Anderson.

Anderson scored his first goal on a feed from Newbold in the 42nd minute. Thorne-Thomsen scored two more goals, and five of his teammate added one including Anderson, Cameron McNelis, Jake Adams and Solan Grillo. Hank Shattuck made three saves for the Knights.

The Hellgate girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win at Butte in its season opener, making a solid impression before its home opener against Sentinel at 1 p.m. Saturday.