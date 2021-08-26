Thursday's high school roundup: Defending State AA champ Hellgate boys soccer whips Butte in debut

Soccer
The defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team made an impressive debut Thursday at Butte, posting a 10-1 win.
The Knights, who will host Missoula Sentinel in a crosstown showdown at 3 p.m. Saturday, finished with a 36-3 edge in shots. Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored three goals and had one assist, Marcus Anderson scored twice and collected five assists, and Cameron Newbold scored once and assisted twice.
Hellgate jumped in front in the 15th minute when Thorne-Thomsen scored on an assist from Anderson. Nine minutes later, Newbold scored on a feed from Anderson. Brady Reed gave the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into halftime with a goal in the 32nd minute on an assist from Anderson.
Anderson scored his first goal on a feed from Newbold in the 42nd minute. Thorne-Thomsen scored two more goals, and five of his teammate added one including Anderson, Cameron McNelis, Jake Adams and Solan Grillo. Hank Shattuck made three saves for the Knights.
The Hellgate girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win at Butte in its season opener, making a solid impression before its home opener against Sentinel at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Five players scored for the Knights, who jumped up 8-0 at the half. Gabby Beaton opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Carmen Anderson made it 2-0 less than five minutes later and Ashley Young scored twice in less than two minutes to push the lead to 4-0.
The Bigfork girls soccer team opened its season with an 8-1 win at Frenchtown.
Golf
Corvallis senior Macee Greenwood cruised to her second win in as many tournaments this fall as she seeks a repeat bid as state champ.
The defending Class A individual champion carded a 69 for an 11-stroke win over Frenchtown's Katie Lewis (80) on Thursday at the Ronan Golf Invitational at Mission Mountain Golf Club. Hamilton's Aly Rose was third with an 84.
Polson's Ashley Maki placed fourth with an 85 to help the Pirates win the team title. Maki, Clare Konen (96), Kylee Siefert (96) and Kila Cannon (109) shot a 386 for a two-stroke win over Hamilton (388). Frenchtown was third with a 411.
On the boys side, Polson's Christian Lund shot a 72 to edge out teammate Hunter Emerson (73) for a one-stroke win. Hamilton's Cole Dickemore shot a 74, as did Polson's Torren Ellis.
Polson's fourth scorer, Carson Hupka, finished eighth with a 79 as the Pirates ran away with the team title. Their score of 298 was 18 strokes better than second-place Hamilton (316). Whitefish was a distant third at 342.