Thursday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer rallies late to stay undefeated

Soccer
Boys
Hellgate isn't used to being pushed late into matches, but the Knights came through in a tight situation to pull out a 4-1 win against Helena High to improve to 5-0. Connor McMahon broke a 1-1 tie in the 70th minute when he scored on an inside-bending corner kick from Marcus Anderson, slotting the ball past Dylan Maharg, regarded as one of the top goalies in the state. Reggie Duce followed with goals in the 74th and 78th, providing some cushion and making it a hat trick for him after he opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Helena tied the game 1-1 on a penalty kick by Russell Wells in the 23rd minute. Felix Hahn and Floyd Stevens assisted on the Knight's final two goals.
"We had a lot of the possession, but Helena High was very, very organized on defense" Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "It was just hard to break through, but once we finally broke through, it opened up a little bit. I thought Helena High played well, were organized and I felt my team stay pretty composed."
Sentinel improved to 3-1 with a 6-0 road win over Flathead. Hunter Chatriand and Tait Kuchenbrod each scored two goals, Jayce Gerstle had one goal and two assists, and Dawson Herzer added the final goal.
"It was a nice, successful first road trip," Sentinel coach Gary Stein said. "It took us a little while to get going, but I'm happy with the way we're playing and the result today. We just took advantage of a good team. They had a major injury in goal, and that affected them for sure. We just played together."
Loyola scored a 1-0 win over Corvallis, getting the game winner on a goal by Will Burns, assisted by Lexon Sant in the 56th minute. The Rams put up 11 shots to Corvallis' eight. Loyola goalie Hudson Kovics saved the lone shot put on goal by Corvallis.
Whitefish handed Stevensville its first loss of the season, collecting a 2-0 road victory in the Bitterroot Valley to improve to 3-0. The Bulldogs broke the scoreless tie with a goal from Brandon Mendoza, assisted by James Thompson, in the 63rd minute. Gabe Menicke added a cushion by scoring in the 70th minute. Whitefish, which hasn't lost sine the 2017 championship game, will play its first conference game this Saturday at home against Corvallis.
Girls
Glacier picked up a 4-1 in over Hellgate. Mazey Kasberg scored the Knights' lone goal.
Whitefish earned a 2-0 win over Stevensville.
Volleyball
Frenchtown won a thriller over Stevensville, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-18. Demi Smith had eight kills and Cassidy Bagnell 12 digs for the Broncs. Aliyah Anderson had 16 kills for the Yellowjackets.
Clark Fork swept past host St. Regis, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. Cassie Green had five kills and a block for the Mountain Cats. Macy Hill has four kills for the Tigers.
Charlo steamrolled at Plains, 25-11, 25-17, 25-9. Kassidi Cox collected 10 kills and eight aces for the Vikings. Dacia Black racked up 20 digs for the Trotters.
Seeley-Swan swept past host Victor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16. Bethany Hoag had eight kills and two blocks for the Blackhawks.
Football
Frenchtown boosted its record to 2-1 with a 37-6 win at Corvallis. Devin Shelton scored three touchdowns for the Broncs, including one on a 3-yard pass from Wyatt Hayes and two on runs from 6 and 15 yards away.
