Thursday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer rallies late to stay undefeated

Hellgate isn't used to being pushed late into matches, but the Knights came through in a tight situation to pull out a 4-1 win against Helena High to improve to 5-0. Connor McMahon broke a 1-1 tie in the 70th minute when he scored on an inside-bending corner kick from Marcus Anderson, slotting the ball past Dylan Maharg, regarded as one of the top goalies in the state. Reggie Duce followed with goals in the 74th and 78th, providing some cushion and making it a hat trick for him after he opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Helena tied the game 1-1 on a penalty kick by Russell Wells in the 23rd minute. Felix Hahn and Floyd Stevens assisted on the Knight's final two goals.

"We had a lot of the possession, but Helena High was very, very organized on defense" Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "It was just hard to break through, but once we finally broke through, it opened up a little bit. I thought Helena High played well, were organized and I felt my team stay pretty composed."

Sentinel improved to 3-1 with a 6-0 road win over Flathead. Hunter Chatriand and Tait Kuchenbrod each scored two goals, Jayce Gerstle had one goal and two assists, and Dawson Herzer added the final goal.