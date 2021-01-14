Thursday's high school sports roundup: Big Sky boys boost record to 2-2 with road win

Boys basketball
Missoula Big Sky turned Helena High over 20 times on Thursday night in a 48-36 win. Big Sky improved to 2-2 with the victory. “We were trying to bring a lot of pressure,” Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen said. “I feel like we’re pretty athletic and we can try to put some pressure on some teams and try to take away what they’re trying to get offensively...I thought they did a pretty job of bringing that pressure without giving up too many easy ones [and] without actually going into a full-court press.” Senior Kade Olson paced Big Sky with 10 points and knocked down two of his team’s five 3-pointers. One of those shots stopped a late run by winless Helena High, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13 points after the Bengals had nearly cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter. Juniors Caden Bateman and Tre Reed each finished with eight points.
Defending State AA co-champ Missoula Hellgate saw its string of 25 straight wins come to an end but not without a gallant comeback bid at Kalispell Flathead. The Braves took a 41-26 lead into the fourth quarter and held on for a 57-55 victory. Cave LaRance led the Knights with 15 points and Josh Wade added 10. Joston Cripe paced Flathead with 20 points and Hunter Hickey added 18. Cripe hit a floater in the lane with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Braves.
St. Ignatius outscored Loyola Sacred Heart 18-7 in overtime to earn a 61-50 home win in non-conference action to improve to 4-2. Zoran LaFrombois scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in overtime. He converted on nine of 10 free throws in the 4-minute extra session, while the Bulldogs were 12 of 14 as a team that frame. Teammate Ross McPherson had 15 rebounds and six points. Will Burns scored 19 points for Loyola, which dropped to 2-3.
Jaxson Olsen topped all scorers with 22 points and Weston Price helped with 10 as Kalispell Glacier rolled past Butte 62-42 after a slow start. The Wolfpack trailed by two points after one quarter but led by nine by halftime and 20 after three quarters. Jake Olson led the Bulldogs with nine points and Mikey O'Dell added eight.
Victor secured its first win of the season by cruising to a 63-17 home win over winless Lincoln in Western 13-C play. The Pirates improved to 1-2, while the Lynx dropped to 0-3. Carson Varner paced Victor with 21, while Robert Crosbie and Rivyr Lyman scored eight points apiece. Teegan Tybo had six points for Lincoln, which was playing its first game with six players after beginning the year with five.
Eureka earned its first victory of the season by picking up a 59-43 win against Arlee in non-conference competition. The Lions improved to 1-3, while the Warriors fell to 0-3. Danny Dunn scored 17 points for Eureka, while Gavin Bates added 14. Arlee got 13 points from Micah Johnson and 12 points from Levi Fullerton.
Ronan scored a 54-43 win over Libby to improve to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Northwest A action. Libby dropped to 1-3, 1-2. Jay Beagle scored 21 points and TJ Anderson had 13 for Libby, but it wasn't enough.
Columbia Falls outscored Whitefish 11-9 in overtime to pull out a 60-58 victory in Northwest A play. The Wildcats erased a 30-19 halftime deficit to force the extra session.
Hamilton rolled to a 63-20 win over Stevensville.
Polson overcame a 27-18 halftime deficit to score a 52-50 win over Frenchtown, improving to 3-0 and dropping the Broncs to 3-1. Polson stole a Frenchtown inbounds pass with 4.1 seconds left to secure the win after outscoring the Broncs 21-7 in the third quarter and 34-23 in the second half. Jarrett Wilson had 18 points for Polson, Darian Williams scored 10 and Colton Graham added nine. Brandon Finley led Frenchtown with 12 points, Devin Shelton scored 11 and Jeff Jacobs had 10.
Girls basketball
Defending State B co-champ Loyola Sacred Heart rebounded from its first loss with a 51-33 road win over St. Ignatius. The Breakers had won 31 in a row going back to 2019 before falling to Anaconda on Saturday. Brooke Twite led Loyola with 12 points and Natalie Clevenger added 10. Sydney Brander scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Class AA top-ranked Hellgate toughed out a low-scoring 38-25 home win over Flathead to remain undefeated. The Knights led 29-16 at the half and got nine points from Alex Covill and eight points from Lauren Dick.
Charlo got a combined 29 points from the Fryberger sisters to improve to 2-0 by scoring a 44-19 home win over Clark Fork, which dropped to 2-3 overall, 2-1 in Western 14-C action. Carlee Fryberger dropped 15 points, while Connor Fryberger added 14. Cassie Green led Clark Fork with seven points.
Eureka cruised to a 55-8 road win over winless Arlee in non-conference action to move to 3-1 overall. Kyla Bohne led the Lions with 14 points, Michael Shea added 13 and Katie Schmidt chipped in 11. Princess Bolen had four points for Arlee, which dropped to 0-3.
Victor scored its first win over the year with a 40-15 home win against winless Lincoln in Western 13-C play. Victor moved to 1-2, while Lincoln fell to 0-3. Nola Smorowski led the Pirates with 12 points, Bella Scichilone scored 7 and Tia Allred had 6. Jaylin Lewenight had seven for Lincoln.
Ronan scored a 63-25 win over Libby for its first Northwest A win. The Maidens improve to 2-2 overall, 1-0 in conference. The Loggers drop to 0-4, 0-3.
Hamilton downed Stevensville 54-31. Kennedy Praast led the Yellowjackets with 12 points.
Thompson Falls outscored Bigfork by 15 points in the middle quarters to push them to a comfortable 67-51 road win. The Blue Hawks were led by the Baxter sisters, Ellie and Megan, who dropped in 17 and 16 points, respectively. Bigfork got 17 points from Emma Berreth.
Columbia Falls snuck out a 48-47 win over Whitefish.
Wrestling
Frenchtown scored a 63-6 win over Ronan and a 66-12 victory against Corvallis. Ronan pulled out a 46-24 win over Corvallis.