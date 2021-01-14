Thursday's high school sports roundup: Big Sky boys boost record to 2-2 with road win

Boys basketball

Missoula Big Sky turned Helena High over 20 times on Thursday night in a 48-36 win. Big Sky improved to 2-2 with the victory. “We were trying to bring a lot of pressure,” Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen said. “I feel like we’re pretty athletic and we can try to put some pressure on some teams and try to take away what they’re trying to get offensively...I thought they did a pretty job of bringing that pressure without giving up too many easy ones [and] without actually going into a full-court press.” Senior Kade Olson paced Big Sky with 10 points and knocked down two of his team’s five 3-pointers. One of those shots stopped a late run by winless Helena High, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13 points after the Bengals had nearly cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter. Juniors Caden Bateman and Tre Reed each finished with eight points.