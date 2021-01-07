Thursday's high school sports roundup: Big Sky boys win season opener for 1st time in 5 years

Boys basketball
Missoula Big Sky won its season opener for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign by scoring a 60-51 home win Thursday over Kalispell Glacier. Chaz LaDue and Kade Olson scored 14 points apiece for the Eagles, who went 3-18 last year. Tre Reed, Laden Bateman and Louis Sanders each added nine points for Big Sky, which will now try to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, 2019.
The contest was tight throughout, with Big Sky leading 10-9 after one quarter, 21-15 at the half and 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter, which the Eagles won 24-21. Big Sky previously had its season opener against Butte canceled last week.
"It was kind of a shocker because we haven't practiced since Wednesday last week," second-year Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. "I was telling the kids we're a tight-knit group. They play for each other, and it showed tonight. They were just excited to be out there. They feed off of the enthusiasm of each other. They just willed their way to win.
"It was a tough situation for both teams. No sub-varsity, not really any crowds, not getting to go through normal pregame for either team. I think it was tougher for Glacier being on the road, so I think that helped too. It might not have been pretty, but they found a way to get it done."
Florence improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in Western 6-B action with a 68-51 road win over Arlee heading into a showdown against Class A Frenchtown on Friday. Eli Pedersen led Florence with 21 points, and JP Briney added 16. The Falcons outscored Arlee 20-9 in the third quarter to turn a 30-22 halftime lead into a 50-31 advantage. Arlee dropped to 0-1.
Frenchtown upped its record to 2-0 with a 46-34 home win over Whitefish. Carson Shepard paced the Broncs with 14 points, while Devin Shelton added eight and Jeff Jacobs had seven. Bodie Smith had 14 points to lead Whitefish. Frenchtown led 15-10 after one quarter, 27-19 at the half and 37-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
Bigfork improved to 2-0 by scoring a 69-17 home win over Troy in its first Western 7-B game. Cormac Benn led the Vikings with 16 points, Nick Walker followed with 15 and Isak Epperly added 10. Bigfork led 20-6 after one quarter and 35-11 at the half. Jace Fisher had six points to pace Troy, which dropped to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in conference.
Stevensville dropped to 0-2 with an 81-32 home loss to Dillon in its first Southwest A game. Four Dillon players scored in double figures, led by Cole Truman with 21 points. Pier Rottin led the Yellowjackets with 14 points. Stevensville trailed 25-9 after one quarter and 56-16 at the half.
Ronan improved to 3-0 by scoring a 57-50 road win over Corvallis, which dropped to 1-1.
Girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate rolled to a 54-28 road win over Helena High in its season opener. Addy Heaphy led the Knights with 13 points, Bailee Sayler added 12, Lauren Dick chipped in nine and Alex Covill scored eight. Hellgate led 16-9 after one quarter and 28-15 at the half.
Missoula Sentinel opened its season with a 61-45 road win over Kalispell Flathead after building a 35-13 halftime lead. Three Spartans scored in double figures as Megan Hamilton had 17, Olivia Huntsinger 15 and Brooke Stayner 14. Maddy Moy led the Bravettes with nine points.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 54-42 decision on the road against Kalispell Glacier. Avari Batt had 15 points for the Eagles, and Corbyn Sandau added 14.
Loyola Sacred Heart pushed its record to 3-0 with a win at Florence, 63-43. The Breakers, who have now won 31 straight games dating back to 2019, went on a 16-7 run in the first quarter and maintained the upper hand. Lani Walker led Loyola with 18 points, followed by Natalie Clevenger with 15 and Laney Denning 13. Kasidy Yeoman scored 15 points for the Falcons.
Later in the day, Florence scored a 63-30 road win over Arlee to improve to 1-1 both overall and in Western 6-B action. Arlee dropped to 0-1.
Clark Fork improved to 1-1 and won its Western 14-C opener with a 52-37 road win over Hot Springs, which dropped to 0-1. Darby Haskins scored 20 points and Lanie Crabb added 15 for Clark Fork, which led 32-15 at the half. Hot Springs got 17 points from Lizzy Fisher and 14 from Katelyn Christensen.
Hamilton scored a 60-25 win over Polson.
Ronan posted a 48-41 victory against Corvallis.
Whitefish toughed out a 44-37 victory over Frenchtown.