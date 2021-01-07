Thursday's high school sports roundup: Big Sky boys win season opener for 1st time in 5 years

Boys basketball

Missoula Big Sky won its season opener for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign by scoring a 60-51 home win Thursday over Kalispell Glacier. Chaz LaDue and Kade Olson scored 14 points apiece for the Eagles, who went 3-18 last year. Tre Reed, Laden Bateman and Louis Sanders each added nine points for Big Sky, which will now try to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, 2019.

The contest was tight throughout, with Big Sky leading 10-9 after one quarter, 21-15 at the half and 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter, which the Eagles won 24-21. Big Sky previously had its season opener against Butte canceled last week.

"It was kind of a shocker because we haven't practiced since Wednesday last week," second-year Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. "I was telling the kids we're a tight-knit group. They play for each other, and it showed tonight. They were just excited to be out there. They feed off of the enthusiasm of each other. They just willed their way to win.