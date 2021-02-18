Thursday's high school sports roundup: Eureka girls win Western 7-B title, Polson boys win Northwest A crown

Girls basketball
Eureka rolled to a 61-8 win over Troy to capture the Western 7-B regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the Western B Divisional tournament. The Lions finished 7-1 in league play and earned the tiebreaker over Thompson Falls, which is also 7-1, based on head-to-head point differential because they split their two-game series. Katie Schmidt had 14 points to pace Eureka.
At the District 14-C tournament, top-seeded Charlo will host No. 2 seed Clark Fork in the title game on Saturday after they each won their semifinal game Thursday.
Charlo cruised to a 53-25 win over Plains behind 10 points apiece from Kassidi Cox and Liev Smith and nine from Hayleigh Smith. Kimberly Curry had 12 points to lead the Horsemen, who will face Hot Springs in a loser-out game Friday.
Clark Fork picked up a 36-28 win over Noxon after jumping out to a 31-16 lead through three quarters. Darby Haskins led the Mountain Cats with 14 points. Vanessa Horner had 11 for the Red Devils, who will play St. Regis in a loser-out game Friday.
At the District 13-C tournament, top-seeded Seeley-Swan will host No. 2 seed Philipsburg in the title game on Saturday after they each won their semifinal game Thursday.
Seeley-Swan breezed to an 85-15 win over Victor behind 24 points from Klaire Kovatch. Sariah Maughan added 11 points and Trista Wendel 10 for the Blackhawks. Victor will face Drummond in a loser-out game Saturday.
Philipsburg outscored Drummond 14-4 in the fourth quarter to turn a 40-39 lead into a 54-43 win. Asha Comings paced the Prospectors with 17 points, while Reece Pitcher added 14. Sydney Phillips had 16 to lead the Trojans.
Loyola rolled to a 48-18 road win over Shelby to improve to 14-3 heading into its regular-season finale. Natalie Clevenger led the Breakers with 12 points, while Lani Walker added 10.
Kalispell Glacier picked up a 54-47 road win over Helena High by outscoring the Bengals 33-26 in the second half after the teams played to a 21-21 tie in the first half.
Kalispell Flathead couldn't handle Helena Capital as it suffered a 54-35 road loss. The Bruins, who handed Missoula Hellgate its first loss on Tuesday, improved to 10-1.
Class A No. 4 Columbia Falls stayed undefeated with a 56-38 win over Ronan. Maddie Robison led the Wildkats with 23 points, while Hannah Schweikert added 13. The Maidens got 12 points from Jaeleigh Gatch.
Whitefish rolled to a 68-28 victory over Libby to improve to 11-3 overall, 7-2 in the Northwest A and win for the ninth time in 10 games.
Stevensville couldn't keep pace with Dillon, suffering a 46-14 road loss. Maliyah LeCoure had five points to pace the Yellowjackets. Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers with 12 points.
Polson suffered a 75-34 loss to Browning as it still seeks its first win.
Arlee was no match for Anaconda, dropping a 67-12 decision. McKirah Fisher had five points for the Scarlets.
Boys basketball
Class A No. 2 Polson secured the Northwest A crown by running to a 72-55 win over Browning behind 24 points from Jarrett Wilson, 23 from Colton Graham and 16 from Xavier Fisher. The Pirates are now 12-1 overall, 8-0 in conference play.
At the District 14-C tournament, top-seeded Clark Fork will host No. 2 seed St. Regis in the title game Saturday after they each won their semifinal game Thursday.
Clark Fork picked up a 58-44 win over Charlo, outscoring the Vikings 32-19 over the middle two quarters to create most of the final margin. Danner Haskins led the Mountain Cats with 22 points, while Carson Callison added 14 and Aaron Waddle 11. Phil Marquez had 14 points for Charlo, which will play Noxon in a loser-out game Friday.
St. Regis outscored Hot Springs 35-14 over the middle two quarters on its way to a 54-28 win. Caleb Ball led the Tigers with 19 points, while Andrew Sanford added 15. Hot Springs will face Plains in a loser-out game Friday.
At the District 13-C tournament, top-seeded Valley Christian will host No. 2 seed Philipsburg in the title game Saturday after they each won their semifinal game Thursday.
Valley Christian scored a 71-52 win over Darby behind 20 points apiece Riley Reimer and Billy Boone. Eyan Becker added 13 and Brennan Cox 11. Preston Smith dropped 28 points to pace the Tigers, who will face Drummond in a loser-out game Saturday.
Philipsburg earned a 49-38 win over rival Drummond as three players scored in double figures. Andrew Tallon led the Prospectors with 13 points, Mayson Palen added 11 and Brian Ward 10. Colt Parsons and Cooper Bradshaw each had eight to lead the Trojans.
Montana men's basketball commit Rhett Reynolds poured in 23 points as Shelby rallied for a 57-39 home win over Loyola. Trenton Emerson added 18 and Kyle McDermott chipped in 12 as Shelby outscored the Rams 35-12 in the second half after trailing 27-22 at the break. Jace Kruer had 14 points for pace Loyola (8-10), which was missing leading scorer Will Burns for its regular-season finale.
Kalispell Flathead scored a 58-46 home win over Helena Capital. Ezra Epperly led the Braves with 17 points, while Gabe Adams added 14, Joston Cripe 11 and Ethan VandenBosch 10.
Kalispell Glacier picked up a 49-44 home win over Helena High.
Columbia Falls upset Class A No. 5 Ronan for the second time this season, 56-55.
Libby picked up a 43-36 road win over Whitefish behind 19 points from Caden Williams.
Gavin Bates scored 23 points for Eureka as the Lions ran away with a 71-25 home win over Troy to finish in fourth place in the Western 7-B, while Troy finished fifth. They'll match up again on Tuesday in Eureka for a play-in game for the Western B divisional tournament.
Arlee suffered a 68-53 home loss to Anaconda.
Wrestling
Missoula Sentinel cruised to a 65-12 win over Missoula Hellgate to complete a perfect 4-0 record in crosstown duals this season after previously beating Missoula Big Sky twice and Hellgate once. Sentinel's Bryson Danzinger (126), Jesse Horner (145) and Blake Jolma (152) all won by pin, as did Hellgate's Adam Nealey (170) and Ethan Eppard (182). Jackson Bakken had a technical fall for Sentinel, which won seven matches by forfeit.
Frenchtown rolled to a 48-18 win over Columbia Falls and a 60-14 victory against Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan. Frenchtown's Nic Blanchard (120) and Smokey Stoker (152) each had two pins.
Hockey
In girls high school hockey, Missoula Red scored the final three goals in a comeback 4-3 win over Missoula Black in each team's regular-season finale. Missoula Red trailed 3-2 heading to the third period, when Julianne Lane tied the game with a goal assisted by Eve Omura and Eliza Quackenbush scored to give Missoula Red its first lead off an assist by Jayden Nash.
Missoula Black took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with two goals from Dora McDougall, assisted by Shaye Ewing on the first and Carley Crosby on the second. Missoula Red got on the board in the second period with a goal from Liza Shadow, assisted from Frances Carrasco. Missoula Black made it 3-1 later that period when Ewing scored with an assist from Crosby. Quackenbush finished the period with an unassisted goal to get Missoula Red within 3-2 and start the comeback.