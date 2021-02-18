Thursday's high school sports roundup: Eureka girls win Western 7-B title, Polson boys win Northwest A crown

Hockey

In girls high school hockey, Missoula Red scored the final three goals in a comeback 4-3 win over Missoula Black in each team's regular-season finale. Missoula Red trailed 3-2 heading to the third period, when Julianne Lane tied the game with a goal assisted by Eve Omura and Eliza Quackenbush scored to give Missoula Red its first lead off an assist by Jayden Nash .

Missoula Black took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with two goals from Dora McDougall, assisted by Shaye Ewing on the first and Carley Crosby on the second. Missoula Red got on the board in the second period with a goal from Liza Shadow, assisted from Frances Carrasco. Missoula Black made it 3-1 later that period when Ewing scored with an assist from Crosby. Quackenbush finished the period with an unassisted goal to get Missoula Red within 3-2 and start the comeback.