Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls complete season sweep of Big Sky

Boys basketball
Missoula Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays collected his 200th career win at his alma mater as the third-ranked Knights rolled to a 65-36 road win over Missoula Big Sky to sweep the two-game crosstown series.
Griffin Kinch paced the Knights with 17 points, while Josh Wade added 13. Hellgate finished the regular season 10-4 and second in the Western AA.
Big Sky got nine points from Tre Reed and eight apiece from Caden Bateman and Shane Shepard. The Eagles dropped to 5-8.
In other Class AA regular-season boys action, top-ranked Missoula Sentinel pulled away from host Helena, 59-45, to improve to 13-0. Parker Lindsay led a balanced Spartan attack with 12 points, and Alex Germer added 10.
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Frenchtown will face Polson in a semifinal 4 p.m. Friday after they each won their tournament opener Thursday. The other semifinal will be Dillon and Butte Central.
Polson's Jarrett Wilson hit a jumper with one second remaining to avoid an upset loss to Hamilton, 40-37. The Pirates entered the fourth quarter trailing 33-27 and used an 8-0 run to spur their comeback as they outscored the Broncs 13-4. Wilson finished with nine points, while Colton Graham scored a game-high 17 points. Austin Drake led Hamilton with 10 points.
Frenchtown earned a 48-36 win over Libby behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Carson Shepard, 12 points by Devin Shelton and 11 points from Brandon Finley. Libby's Caden Williams scored a game-high 17 points.
Ronan coughed up a double digit lead in the second half of a 67-50 loss to Butte Central. The Chiefs were outscored 44-20 after halftime, which included a 25-2 run by the Maroons. Leonard Burke led Ronan with 23 points. Dougie Peoples scored 25 for Butte Central, while Kyle Holter added 16.
Columbia Falls was nearly doubled up by Dillon in a 65-38 loss. The Wildcats were outscored 39-17 in the second half after trailing 26-21 at the break. Cade Morgan and Allec Knapton each scored 10 points for Columbia Falls.
At the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge, Philipsburg, St. Regis, Valley Christian and Clark Fork were all sent to the loser-out bracket with opening-round losses. The semifinals are Twin Bridges vs. Shields Valley and Harrison-Willow Creek vs. Manhattan Christian.
Philipsburg suffered a 57-37 loss to Twin Bridges. The Prospectors were outscored 21-10 in the second quarter and trailed 33-21 at the intermission.
St. Regis dropped a 73-57 decision to Shields Valley. The Tigers were outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter, which they entered in a 51-51 tie after outscoring Shields Valley 19-14 in the third quarter.
Valley Christian lost to Harrison-Willow Creek, 61-52, its first defeat against a Class C team this season.
Clark Fork was manhandled by Manhattan Christian in a 69-33 loss. Danner Haskins and Carson Callison each scored 11 points for the Mountain Cats, who trailed 32-10 at the half. Manhattan Christian got 14 points from Seth Amunrud and 12 from Jackson Leep.
Girls basketball
In Class AA regular-season action, Missoula Hellgate steamrolled to a 66-19 home win over Missoula Big Sky. Alex Covill had a monster night for the Knights with 20 points, and Bailee Sayler added 15. Corbyn Sandau scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Kalispell Glacier rallied for a 49-48 overtime win against Kalispell Flathead. Ellie Keller scored 15 points to pace the Wolfpack, Kenzie Williams added 13 and Kaylee Fritz 11. Kennedy Moore scored 15 for Flathead and Maddy Moy 11.
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Columbia Falls and Browning will meet in a semifinal 4 p.m. Friday after they each won their tournament opener Thursday. Hamilton and Ronan will play in the other semifinal.
Columbia Falls got 18 points from Hannah Schweikert and 16 from Maddie Robison as it rolled to a 54-40 win over Frenchtown. Sadie Smith scored 13 points and Maddy Eggers added 11 for the Broncs, who were tied 11-11 after one quarter before being outscored 43-29.
Browning rolled to a 50-31 win over Dillon behind 12 points from Abby Bull Calf and 10 from Walker Running Crane. Ainsley Shipman scored 12 for the Beavers, who were outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Hamilton scored a 44-39 win over Whitefish behind 11 points apiece from Rylee Brackman and Layne Kearns and 10 points by Maggie Ringer. Whitefish's Brook Smith scored 18 points.
Ronan rolled to a 61-43 win over Butte Central as Jaylea Lunceford scored 17 and LaReina Cordova 11.
At the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge, Seeley-Swan advanced to the championship game, where it will face Manhattan Christian in a battle of undefeated teams Friday. Charlo was sent to the loser-out bracket when it lost its semifinal game.
Seeley-Swan stayed undefeated with a 52-42 win over Ennis in the semifinals.
Charlo suffered a 46-26 loss to Manhattan Christian as it got outscored 25-8 over the middle two quarters and entered the final frame trailing 38-16.
Clark Fork stayed alive in the loser-out bracket with a 67-60 win over Shields Valley.
Philipsburg was eliminated from the tournament with a 45-39 loss to Twin Bridges in a loser-out game. The Prospectors couldn't recover after getting outscored 13-3 in the second quarter and trailing 17-10 at the half.
