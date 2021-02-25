Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls complete season sweep of Big Sky

Browning rolled to a 50-31 win over Dillon behind 12 points from Abby Bull Calf and 10 from Walker Running Crane. Ainsley Shipman scored 12 for the Beavers, who were outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Hamilton scored a 44-39 win over Whitefish behind 11 points apiece from Rylee Brackman and Layne Kearns and 10 points by Maggie Ringer. Whitefish's Brook Smith scored 18 points.

Ronan rolled to a 61-43 win over Butte Central as Jaylea Lunceford scored 17 and LaReina Cordova 11.

At the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge, Seeley-Swan advanced to the championship game, where it will face Manhattan Christian in a battle of undefeated teams Friday. Charlo was sent to the loser-out bracket when it lost its semifinal game.

Seeley-Swan stayed undefeated with a 52-42 win over Ennis in the semifinals.

Charlo suffered a 46-26 loss to Manhattan Christian as it got outscored 25-8 over the middle two quarters and entered the final frame trailing 38-16.

Clark Fork stayed alive in the loser-out bracket with a 67-60 win over Shields Valley.

Philipsburg was eliminated from the tournament with a 45-39 loss to Twin Bridges in a loser-out game. The Prospectors couldn't recover after getting outscored 13-3 in the second quarter and trailing 17-10 at the half.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

