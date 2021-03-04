Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate girls punch ticket to state with dominating win over Big Sky; Sentinel girls earn state berth

In an oddity rarely seen on Montana's Class AA level, the second-ranked Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team held crosstown rival Big Sky scoreless for the entire first half Thursday.

By then the Knights were able to build a 24-point lead and they cruised past the visiting Eagles, 53-15, to earn a berth in the State AA tournament next week in Great Falls. Hellgate will take a 14-1 record to state, with its only loss coming at top-ranked Helena Capital (14-1).

Big Sky bowed out at 1-13.

"We were really happy with that first half, the way we played defense," Hellgate junior Lauren Dick said. "We just really take pride in our defense, saying 'Defense is first.'

"I think we all communicate really well. We started out in zone but then did a little bit of man when they were stalling."

Alex Covill led a balanced Hellgate attack with 11 points. Bailee Sayler added 10 points and Kennedy McCorkle nine. Michenna George led Big Sky with six points.

"I think we're all super excited to go to state and try to do it together," said Dick, who contributed four points to the Hellgate cause. "We're just going to lay it all out there and play as hard as we can. No regrets."