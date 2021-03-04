Thursday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate girls punch ticket to state with dominating win over Big Sky; Sentinel girls earn state berth

In an oddity rarely seen on Montana's Class AA level, the second-ranked Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team held crosstown rival Big Sky scoreless for the entire first half Thursday.
By then the Knights were able to build a 24-point lead and they cruised past the visiting Eagles, 53-15, to earn a berth in the State AA tournament next week in Great Falls. Hellgate will take a 14-1 record to state, with its only loss coming at top-ranked Helena Capital (14-1).
Big Sky bowed out at 1-13.
"We were really happy with that first half, the way we played defense," Hellgate junior Lauren Dick said. "We just really take pride in our defense, saying 'Defense is first.'
"I think we all communicate really well. We started out in zone but then did a little bit of man when they were stalling."
Alex Covill led a balanced Hellgate attack with 11 points. Bailee Sayler added 10 points and Kennedy McCorkle nine. Michenna George led Big Sky with six points.
"I think we're all super excited to go to state and try to do it together," said Dick, who contributed four points to the Hellgate cause. "We're just going to lay it all out there and play as hard as we can. No regrets."
In other girls action Thursday, Missoula Sentinel earned a trip to state with a 41-25 home win over Butte. The Spartans moved to 9-6 and the Bulldogs bowed out at 4-11.
Brooke Stayner led the Spartans with 12 points and Olivia Huntsinger added 11.
"We played a great defensive game," Sentinel coach Karen Deden said. "Liv Huntsinger came up big.
"Butte is a good team and can go on scoring runs but I feel like we answered each run. We are excited about going to state and just super happy we got to play this season with everything going on."
The Kalispell Glacier girls earned a trip to state with a 50-34 win over Helena. The Bengals boasted an early 12-5 lead before the Wolfpack rallied. Glacier went on a 14-2 run to start the second quarter and the Kalispell team enjoyed a 26-17 halftime lead.
Helena crept within five in the third quarter but Glacier went on a 9-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Ellie Keller led the Wolfpack with 19 points.
The Helena Capital girls bounced Kalispell Flathead, 55-38. Kennedy Moore scored 14 points for the Bravettes.
In Western B divisionals in Eureka, the host Lions stunned Loyola Sacred Heart, 54-50, avenging two regular-season losses and booking a ticket to state. Katie Schmidt led the Lions with 17 points, 16 coming in the fourth quarter. Lani Walker paced the Breakers with 19 points and Natalie Clevenger added 18. Florence beat St. Ignatius in a morning loser-out game, 46-29. Trista Williams scored 14 points to lead the Falcons. Sydney Brander tallied 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. Bigfork bounced Deer Lodge in a morning loser out game, 51-14. Scout Nadeau scored 12 points for the Vals. Taryn Lamb tallied nine points for the Wardens.
Boys basketball
In Western B divisionals in Eureka, Loyola Sacred Heart opened with a thrilling 43-41 win over Thompson Falls. The Blue Hawks took a four-point lead into halftime before the Rams rallied. Will Burns scored 16 points and Raef Konzen added 15 for Loyola. Cody Burk scored 15 points for Thompson Falls.
Florence rallied for a 44-41 win over host Eureka. The Falcons trailed by a bucket heading into the final frame. Eli Pedersen led a balanced Florence attack with 11 points. TJ Carr scored a game-high 15 points for the Lions. Bigfork held off Anaconda, 45-35. Levi Taylor led the Vikings with nine points. Deer Lodge trailed by a bucket at halftime but rallied to beat St. Ignatius, 48-37. Ozzie King paced the Wardens with 16 points. Zoran LaFrombois poured in 16 points for the Bulldogs.
In State AA play-in action, Kalispell Flathead lost at Butte, 65-55. Hunter Hickey and Joston Cripe each scored 14 points for the Braves. Jake Olson tallied a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Missoula Big Sky saw its season come to an end with a 50-42 loss at Helena Capital. Caden Bateman led the Eagles with 14 points and Shane Shepherd added 10.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.