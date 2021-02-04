Thursday's high school sports roundup: Loyola Rams upset Class B No. 9 Thompson Falls

Boys basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart jumped out to a 29-21 halftime lead and held off Class B No. 9 Thompson Falls in the second half as it scored a 68-61 upset win at home. Raef Konzen scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half for the Rams, while Will Burns was right behind with 22 points, including 12 in the second half. The Blue Hawks got 16 points from Kade Pardee, 12 from Dante Micheli and 10 from Cody Burk.
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel moved to 8-0 with a 69-52 home win over Kalispell Glacier, which dropped to 3-5. Tony Frohlich-Fair scored a game-high 26 points, while teammate Alex Germer added 21. The Spartans overpowered the Wolfpack by outscoring them 37-21 in the second half after they clung to a 32-31 led at the break.
Stevensville was no match for Class A No. 1 Dillon (9-0) as it suffered a 74-31 road loss. Kellan Beller had a game-high 14 points for the Yellowjackets. The Beavers had a balanced attack as Jonathan Kirkley scored 13, Connor Curnow 12, Cole Truman 12 and Callahan Hoffman 9. Stevensville fell to 0-9 overall, 0-6 in in the Southwest A.
Class A No. 2 Polson scored a 64-47 home win over Columbia Falls to move to 8-1. Colton Graham went off for 26 points for the Pirates, while Xavier Fisher added 13. Jace Hill had 20 points for the Wildcats.
Class B No. 10 Bigfork held off a second-half surge by St. Ignatius to score a 61-59 home win. Bryce Gilliard scored 20 points to pace Bigfork, while Cormac Benn added 15 and Walker Fisher 11. Zoran LaFrombois had 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as St. Ignatius outscored Bigfork 36-28 after trailing 33-23 at the break. Bigfork improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Western 7-B, while St. Ignatius dropped to 8-4, 4-3.
Charlo outscored Hot Springs 35-22 in the second half to turn a 26-24 halftime deficit into a 59-48 home win. Stetson Reum had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Charlo, which moved to 6-3, while Roper Edwards and Keaton Piedalue added 15 apiece. Hot Springs got 14 points from Kyle Lawson as it fell to 4-4.
Philipsburg jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter as it rolled to a 42-23 road win over White Sulphur Springs in non-conference play. Mayson Palen scored 12, Andrew Tallon 10 and Kade Cutler nine as Philipsburg improved to 7-3. Caden West scored 12 to pace White Sulphur Springs.
Seeley-Swan rolled to a 60-25 road win over Lincoln. Sawyer Shelmerdine paced the Blackhawks with 17 points. Andrew Brown had 13 for the Lynx.
Girls basketball
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Hellgate closed the game on a 21-10 run to earn a 54-43 home win over Helena High after the teams were tied at 33 in the third quarter. Bailee Sayler scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half, while Addy Heaphy had nine of her 11 points in the third quarter after the Knights led just 25-23 at the break. Lauren Dick added nine points and Alex Covill eight for Hellgate, which moved to 8-0. Helena, dropped to 3-3, got 14 points from Brooke Ark.
Missoula Sentinel (5-3) earned a 58-51 road win over Kalispell Glacier (4-4).
Kalispell Flathead scored a 48-31 home win over Missoula Big Sky after jumping out to a 32-17 halftime lead. Molly Winters scored 12 and Bridget Crowley 10 for the Bravettes. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with 12.
Class C No. 5 Charlo rolled to a 58-15 home win over Hot Springs to improve to 9-0 overall, 8-0 in the Western 14-C. Hayleigh Smith scored 13 points to pace Charlo, which led 23-4 after one quarter. Carlee Fryberger and Connor Fryberger added nine points apiece. Lizzy Fisher led Hot Springs with eight points.
Stevensville took a 28-25 lead into the fourth quarter against Dillon but was outscored 19-11 in the final eight minutes of a 44-39 home loss. Maddie Sims had 11 points to pace the Yellowjackets, who fell to 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the Southwest A.
Bigfork overcame a slow start by outscoring St. Ignatius 44-27 over the final three quarters to collected a 52-41 home win. Emma Berreth paced the Valkyries with 17 points, while Scout Nadeau added 10. Madyson Currie had 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Sydney Brander chipped in 11.
Philipsburg outscored White Sulphur Springs 43-22 in the second half to turn an 18-17 halftime lead into a 61-39 non-conference victory on the road. The Prospectors improved to 9-2 overall as Rachel Ward scored 20 points, Asha Comings 17 and Reece Pitcher 13. Kendra Manger had 13 to pace White Sulphur Springs.
Browning scored a 58-51 home win over Ronan.
Class A No. 4 Columbia Falls improved to 10-0 with a 60-11 win over Polson. Hannah Schweikert had a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds for the Wildkats, who moved to 5-0 in the Northwest A as they hit the midpoint of the conference season.