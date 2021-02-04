Thursday's high school sports roundup: Loyola Rams upset Class B No. 9 Thompson Falls

Boys basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart jumped out to a 29-21 halftime lead and held off Class B No. 9 Thompson Falls in the second half as it scored a 68-61 upset win at home. Raef Konzen scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half for the Rams, while Will Burns was right behind with 22 points, including 12 in the second half. The Blue Hawks got 16 points from Kade Pardee, 12 from Dante Micheli and 10 from Cody Burk.

Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel moved to 8-0 with a 69-52 home win over Kalispell Glacier, which dropped to 3-5. Tony Frohlich-Fair scored a game-high 26 points, while teammate Alex Germer added 21. The Spartans overpowered the Wolfpack by outscoring them 37-21 in the second half after they clung to a 32-31 led at the break.

Stevensville was no match for Class A No. 1 Dillon (9-0) as it suffered a 74-31 road loss. Kellan Beller had a game-high 14 points for the Yellowjackets. The Beavers had a balanced attack as Jonathan Kirkley scored 13, Connor Curnow 12, Cole Truman 12 and Callahan Hoffman 9. Stevensville fell to 0-9 overall, 0-6 in in the Southwest A.