Thursday's high school sports roundup: Sentinel, Big Sky games canceled

Cancellations

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on high school sports schedules in Montana and now the weather is doing the same thing.

With below zero temperatures and snow hitting the state hard, Thursday's scheduled basketball games between Helena High and Missoula Sentinel, as well as those between Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital, were all postponed. The games are going to be rescheduled.

A girls basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Flathead was rescheduled to Feb. 27. Townsend announced that boys and girls basketball games against Boulder on Saturday were canceled. The girls team was also supposed to play Whitehall Friday and that has also been canceled.

Boys basketball

Clark Fork seized control with 12 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a home win over Noxon, 65-50. Carson Callison led the Mountain Cats with 18 points and Orion Plaake added 14. The Red Devils' Cade Van Vleet led all scorers with 22 points.