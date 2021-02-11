Thursday's high school sports roundup: Sentinel, Big Sky games canceled

Cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on high school sports schedules in Montana and now the weather is doing the same thing.
With below zero temperatures and snow hitting the state hard, Thursday's scheduled basketball games between Helena High and Missoula Sentinel, as well as those between Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital, were all postponed. The games are going to be rescheduled.
A girls basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Flathead was rescheduled to Feb. 27. Townsend announced that boys and girls basketball games against Boulder on Saturday were canceled. The girls team was also supposed to play Whitehall Friday and that has also been canceled.
Boys basketball
Clark Fork seized control with 12 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a home win over Noxon, 65-50. Carson Callison led the Mountain Cats with 18 points and Orion Plaake added 14. The Red Devils' Cade Van Vleet led all scorers with 22 points.
St. Regis cruised past Plains, 72-32. Caleb Ball scored 27 points and Tanner Day added 18 for the Tigers. Nathan Feliksa and Parker Flock each tallied eight points for the Horsemen.
Bigfork took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter and then surged past visiting Eureka, 54-45. Bryce Gilliard led the Vikings with 11 points. TJ Carr scored 11 for the Lions.
Deer Lodge rolled to a 57-36 win over Loyola. Logan Nicholson led the Wardens with 18 points and Ozzie King added 15. Raef Konzen scored eight points for the Rams.
Beau Neal scored 22 points in leading Florence past Anaconda, 65-59. Eli Pedersen added 14 points for the Falcons.
Girls basketball
Florence held off Anaconda for a 49-42 win. Kasidy Yeoman led the Falcons with 18 points and Kolbi Wood added 16.
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled over host Deer Lodge, 52-13. Lani Walker and Kelsey Esh each scored 17 points for the Breakers (12-2).
Kalispell Glacier posted a 44-38 home win over Butte. Beth Sorensen scored 17 points for the Wolfpack.
Noxon exploded for 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in surging past Clark Fork, 57-42. Avery Burgess scored 21 points and Emily Brown added 14 for the Red Devils. Lanie Crabb scored 13 points for the Mountain Cats.