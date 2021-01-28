Thursday's western Montana sports roundup: Burns buzzer-beater lifts Loyola boys over Florence

Boys basketball
Will Burns hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Loyola Sacred Heart a thrilling 61-58 home win over rival Florence. Burns finished with a game-high 28 points and Keenan Russell added 11 for the Rams. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 21 points.
Clark Fork beat Hot Springs 65-43 in Alberton behind 27 points by Carson Callison. Bryan Mask added 17 points for the Mountain Cats. Mario Garcia tallied 13 points for the Savage Heat.
Butte jumped to a nine point lead in the first quarter en route to a 71-49 home win over Missoula Big Sky. Caden Bateman and Kade Olson each scored 13 points for the Eagles. Kenley Leary had 16 points for the Bulldogs.
Corvallis knocked off Frenchtown, 50-45. Tanner Jessop torched the net for 20 points for the Blue Devils. Finley scored 13 points for the Broncs.
Girls basketball
Clark Fork doubled up on Hot Springs, 63-30. Lanie Crabb scored 21 points and Cassie Green added 17 for the Mountain Cats. Lily DeTienne scored 11 for the Savage Heat.
Loyola boosted its record to 8-1 with a 44-33 home win over Florence. Lani Walker led a balanced attack for the Breakers with 11 points and Kelsey Esh added 10. Kasidy Yeoman scored 11 points for the Falcons.
Big Sky posted a 34-23 home win over Butte. Corbyn Sandau piled up 18 points and Avari Batt added 10 for the Eagles.
Corvallis edged host Frenchtown in overtime, 52-50. Jenna Jordan and Madeline Gilder each had 10 points for the Blue Devils. Maddy Eggers scored 17 for the Broncs.