Thursday's western Montana sports roundup: Burns buzzer-beater lifts Loyola boys over Florence

Boys basketball

Will Burns hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Loyola Sacred Heart a thrilling 61-58 home win over rival Florence. Burns finished with a game-high 28 points and Keenan Russell added 11 for the Rams. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 21 points.

Clark Fork beat Hot Springs 65-43 in Alberton behind 27 points by Carson Callison. Bryan Mask added 17 points for the Mountain Cats. Mario Garcia tallied 13 points for the Savage Heat.

Butte jumped to a nine point lead in the first quarter en route to a 71-49 home win over Missoula Big Sky. Caden Bateman and Kade Olson each scored 13 points for the Eagles. Kenley Leary had 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Corvallis knocked off Frenchtown, 50-45. Tanner Jessop torched the net for 20 points for the Blue Devils. Finley scored 13 points for the Broncs.

Girls basketball