Thursday's western Montana sports roundup: Sentinel girls down Big Sky in crosstown

Boys basketball
Polson jumped off to a huge start over Stevensville and downed the Yellowjackets 78-26 behind 17 points from Trevor Lake. Jarrett Wilson added on 16 points and Colton Graham 10 for the Pirates. Polson led 51-14 at halftime. Gus Turner led Stevensville with 14 points.
Hot Springs jumped on Plains in the second half and stayed undefeated with a 48-26 win. The Savage Heat move to 3-0 on the year. Jack McAllister had 26 points to lead Hot Springs. Nathan Feliksa had nine for the Horseman, who trailed just 16-7 at the break.
St. Ignatius downed Thompson Falls 58-49 and pulled away in the third quarter for the win. Mission led 29-27 at halftime, but outscored the Bluehawks 17-10 in the third quarter to build an advantage. Morgan Justin had 18 points for Thompson Falls, while Kade Pardee added on 15.
Fairfield downed Missoula Loyola 61-55 in a non-conference matchup. The Rams drop to 2-5 on the year while Fairfield is 4-1. Connor Murray and Kaelob Flores each had 12 points to lead the balanced Eagles offense.
Hamilton took down Corvallis in double overtime, 48-37. Hamilton moves to 4-3 on the season while the Blue Devils fall to 2-6.
Girls basketball
Missoula Sentinel got out to a fast start and downed Missoula Big Sky 51-22 in the crosstown rivalry matchup. Olivia Huntsinger had 12 points and CC Size added on 11 for the Spartans. Corbyn Sandau had six to lead the Eagles. The Spartans move to 3-2 on the year while Big Sky is 0-5.
Jadyn Pluid and Katie Schmidt each dropped in 11 points as 8th-ranked Eureka prevailed over Bigfork 56-45. The Lions outscored the Valkyries by five in both the second and fourth quarters. Bigfork was led by Emma Berreth scoring 17 points and Madison Chappius with 14 points.
Thompson Falls downed St. Ignatius 55-46 to move to 6-1 on the year and 4-1 in league play. Megan Baxter poured in 23 points to lead the Bluehawks. Thompson Falls led 22-13 at halftime and fended off a determined Bulldogs comeback in the second half. Mission drops to 4-4 on the year.
Stevensville built a big lead early and downed Polson 63-32. Maliyah LeCoure had 15 points to lead five Yellowjackets in double figures. Kennedy Praast added on 13, Shilo Lampi had 12, Kelti Wandler scored 11 and Claire Hutchinson had 10. The Yellowjackets led 34-12 at the halftime break.
Plains downed Hot Springs 44-32. It was the Trotters first win of the year, who moved to 1-4. The Savage Heat fell to 0-4.
Hamilton beat Corvallis 38-27. The Blue Devils fall to 0-6 this season, while the Broncs remained undefeated at 5-0.