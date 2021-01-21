Thursday's western Montana sports roundup: Sentinel girls down Big Sky in crosstown

Hamilton took down Corvallis in double overtime, 48-37. Hamilton moves to 4-3 on the season while the Blue Devils fall to 2-6.

Girls basketball

Missoula Sentinel got out to a fast start and downed Missoula Big Sky 51-22 in the crosstown rivalry matchup. Olivia Huntsinger had 12 points and CC Size added on 11 for the Spartans. Corbyn Sandau had six to lead the Eagles. The Spartans move to 3-2 on the year while Big Sky is 0-5.

Jadyn Pluid and Katie Schmidt each dropped in 11 points as 8th-ranked Eureka prevailed over Bigfork 56-45. The Lions outscored the Valkyries by five in both the second and fourth quarters. Bigfork was led by Emma Berreth scoring 17 points and Madison Chappius with 14 points.

Thompson Falls downed St. Ignatius 55-46 to move to 6-1 on the year and 4-1 in league play. Megan Baxter poured in 23 points to lead the Bluehawks. Thompson Falls led 22-13 at halftime and fended off a determined Bulldogs comeback in the second half. Mission drops to 4-4 on the year.