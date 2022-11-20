Time to vote for Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season ending Saturday, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy in a poll that will be open through 3 p.m. on Monday at Missoulian.com.

The winner will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Girls sports ended on Nov. 12, so there's only a boys poll this week. Here are the nominees:

Boys

Pat Duchien Jr. passed for five touchdowns in leading the Florence football team to a repeat Class B championship with a 48-7 home win over Loyola Sacred Heart Saturday. Duchien also ran for a touchdown.

Talen Reynolds scored Loyola Sacred Heart's only touchdown on a 2-yard run in Saturday's State B championship football game in Florence. The Rams lost, but took home state runner-up hardware after entering the playoffs at 4-5.

Kenny Ness caught two touchdowns passes for St. Ignatius in the Montana 8-player football championship game on Saturday. The passes came from Kellen McClure, with one covering 6 yards and the other 40 yards.