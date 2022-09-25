Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season headed for October, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Zoe Albert collected 12 kills and nine digs in sparking the Bigfork volleyball team to a home win over Eureka on Thursday. She also floored five aces.

Camille Sherrill collected 13 kills and 23 digs in leading the Hellgate volleyball team to a five-set home win over Kalispell Flathead on Thursday, She also had two aces.

Siri Erickson of Columbia Falls placed first in the Thompson Falls Invitational cross country meet Tuesday with a time of 20 minutes, 15.58 seconds. She also keyed the Wildkats' team victory.

Boys

Tyler Burden of Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg) piled up 457 rushing yards on 39 carries in a 34-18 win over Ennis on Friday in Drummond. Burden had all five touchdowns for the Titans.

Carson Hupka of Polson won boys medalist honors with a 2-under score of 70 in the Class A divisional golf meet Friday at Cabinet View in Libby, edging UNLV signee Billy Smith of Whitefish by a stroke. Polson won the team title by 18 strokes.

Callum Coots of Missoula Sentinel led his team to a first-place finish in the Great Falls Invitational cross country meet Friday. Coots took third individually in 17:08.5.