With the winter sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Emily Brown piled up 40 points in leading Noxon to a Class C district basketball tourney win over Hot Springs on Saturday in Polson. The Red Devils won by the score of 47-42.

Audrey Hale nailed a buzzer-beating 3-point shot that gave Missoula Big Sky an upset win over Class AA fifth-ranked Missoula Hellgate Friday night at Robin Selvig Court. Hale finished with 14 points in the 46-43 triumph.

Makena Copenhaver scored 22 points in leading Lincoln to a win over Victor Friday in Class C district basketball tourney action in Hamilton. The Lynx won by 32 points, 60-28.

Boys

Ethan Stack poured in 19 points in leading top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart to a Clsss B district basketball win over Arlee Friday. The Rams went to win the district title with a victory over Anaconda Saturday.

Connor Michaud scored 22 points in leading Frenchtown to a home win over Stevensville Thursday in a Class A divisional play-in basketball game. The Broncs' margin of victory was 42 points, 63-21.

Trey Phillips dropped 18 points in leading the Drummond basketball team to a win over Darby in the District 13-C championship Saturday night in Hamilton. The Trojans outlasted the Tigers in overtime, 42-40.