Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season nearing the end of January, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Ben Haley scored 30 points in leading Seeley-Swan to a road win over Lincoln on Friday. The Blackhawks won by the score of 64-47.

Bryson LeCoure scored 26 points in leading Thompson Falls to a road win over Plains on Friday. The Blue Hawks won by the score of 78-50.

Ethan Stack scored 20 points in leading undefeated and Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart to a home win over Arlee Friday. The Rams won by the score of 73-36.

Girls

Carmandee Coghlan scored 23 points in leading Valley Christian to a Wednesday home win over the Loyola Sacred Heart junior varsity team. The Eagles outlasted the Breakers in overtime, 42-38.

Julia Barnard collected 24 points in leading Polson to a home win over Corvallis Friday. The Pirates won by the score of 60-38.

Kennedy Moore scored 17 points in leading Kalispell Flathead to a Friday win at Kalispell Glacier Friday. The Bravettes won by a final tally of 44-37.