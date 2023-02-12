With the winter sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Sean Murphree of Missoula Hellgate won the 100-yard breaststroke in the Class AA state swimming meet on Saturday in Great Falls. His time of 1:00.18 was more than 5 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and in winning gold he helped the Knights earn team bragging rights.

Izzy Moreno of Missoula Big Sky captured his second state wrestling championship Saturday in the Class AA meet in Billings. He decisioned Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the 160-pound championship match, 6-2.

Max Hannum of the Thompson Falls/Noxon wrestling team won his first state title in Class B/C at 170 pounds Saturday in Billings. He had four pins in the meet and won by fall in the finals over Whitehall senior Miles Hoerauf in 3:40.

Girls

Tirza TwoTeeth of Ronan claimed her first state wrestling crown in the 235-pound class on Saturday in Billings. She pinned Billings West's Evy Mackey in 39 seconds in the finals. Her win helped the Maidens earn top team honors for the A-C division.

Kaura Coles of Kalispell Glacier captured her first state wrestling title in the 114-pound class on Saturday in Billings. She beat Great Falls High's Kaylin Taylor by technical fall, 18-0, in the title bout.

Kiera Davis of Corvallis reached the championship match in the 100-pound class at the state wrestling meet in Billings Saturday. She finished with silver after losing by fall to undefeated two-time chamipn Angelina Escarcega of Poplar in the finals.